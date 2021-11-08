After starting this week with sunshine and temperatures flirting with 70 degrees in the afternoon, showers and colder air begins to arrive on Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures by the weekend will only be in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Any remaining moisture could bring us a few snow flurries.
Looking back to Nov. 10, 2002, the worst severe weather outbreak in Autumn was recorded with four fatalities in Cumberland County and eight total across the state.
Temperatures were in the 70s, near 80, that day and the atmosphere became extremely unstable for November. Winds in the Cumberland County tornado were near 150 miles per hour as it slammed into the Lake Tansi and Vandever areas.
Readers can reach me anytime for weather information at weather1@charter.net.
