A homeless Crossville area man said he accidentally discharged a stolen shotgun when confronted by police as he walked by a playground where children were playing.
John Michael Smith, 27, no address available, is charged with reckless endangerment, burglary and theft of property in connection with the incident last Friday. No one was injured and Smith was taken into custody without further incident.
City Police were first notified something was amiss when police were notified of a suspicious person walking in the area of the 100 block of Rose St. shortly before 8 p.m. Citizen reports said the man was carrying a long-barreled firearm, a laptop computer and computer screen.
SPtl. Amy Sherrill and Ptl. Matthew Charlock were the first officers responding to the area and Charlock spotted the man walking past a playground with the shotgun.
According to incident reports on file, Charlock told the man to put the weapon down at which time the shotgun discharged into the ground. The suspect was then taken into custody at gunpoint. A man and his six-year-old daughter were at the park and witnessed the incident.
Smith told police the discharge was accidental and his actions at the time of his being taken into custody, despite holding the weapon “in an unsafe manner,” seemed to back up his story.
Police checked serial numbers for the electronics the suspect was allegedly carrying, and the shotgun, and the resulting investigation led them to Shelter Insurance in the 1100 block of Miller Ave.
Police then located three additional computer screens, two portable tables and a backpack filled with files from the business. Those items were recovered on the edge of a wood line behind the business.
Police then found a rear door had been kicked open and the business “was in disarray.” An employee was summoned to the scene and identified the property recovered from the suspect and from the wooded area. It was also learned an employee’s checkbook was missing.
In all, an estimated $2,050 in stolen property was recovered and returned. Other items remain missing with a value of $1,025.
Smith was then taken to the Justice Center where he was formally charged and placed under bond with an appearance in General Sessions Court to be set.
