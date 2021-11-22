Crossville Police responding to a business on a report of a suspected shoplifter and someone with the suspect, both of whom now also face a host of drug charges.
The incident took place at Walmart off N. Main St. shortly before 3 p.m. Nov. 10, according to MPtl. Joshua Mangas’ report.
Arrested were Teddy Jay Taylor, 32, of 246 Wagner St., Sparta, and Sarah Ashley Taylor, 33, 225 Daoug Luna Rd., Sparta.
Sarah Taylor is charged with theft of merchandise, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession of alprozalam. Teddy Taylor is charged with possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mangas wrote in his report that upon arrival he was informed by store officials that a woman had picked up a pair of steel-toe work boots valued at $59.74, put on the boots, placed old boots in the box and left the box in another area of the store.
The woman is accused of then walking out of the store wearing the boots.
Police reviewed video surveillance of the incident and then questioned the pair.
During that questioning, drugs and paraphernalia were recovered, leading to charges being filed against both.
The two will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
