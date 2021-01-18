A Crossville man who was taken into custody on seven theft of merchandise warrants was also charged with a seldom-used offense of organized retail crime, according to an arrest report and warrant affidavit.
Christopher Roy Wyatt, 29, who listed a Harding St. address when arrested and who was listed as living on Thompson Lane in the affidavit, was arrested at his Thompson Lane address on Jan. 9 by Sheriff’s Deputy Perrianna Evans.
According to the arrest report, the seven shoplifting charges occurred between Nov. 24 and Dec. 21. The warrants were signed by Crossville Police Det. Sgt. Tim Vandever.
The investigator’s sworn arrest affidavit states that all the incidents occurred at Lowe’s on N. Main St. and were captured on security cameras.
Wyatt is accused of entering the store empty handed on seven occasions, selecting merchandise from sales displays and then goes to the service desk and receives a gift card in exchange for returning the items that were not purchased.
Store policy only allows for refunds through store gift cards when a person returns merchandise without a receipt.
Value of the merchandise was placed at $1,358.78.
Wyatt will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
