The Fraternal Order of Police Frank G. Clements Lodge #38 of Cumberland County has through its governing board, decided to postpone the annual Shop with Cops program this fall.
The program is traditionally held in the fall and allows youth in the community who meet a qualifying criteria to be paired with law enforcement personnel for a shopping event.
The local FOP lodge affords local youth the opportunity to Shop with a Cop. This program ensures our youth have a positive start to the school year with needed items.
“We have been trying to establish a schedule allowing this program (Shop with a Cop) to fulfill its mission for 2020,” a press release stated this week. “The amount of safety concerns along with the issues that are in place relating to shopping with large groups with established guidelines as well as restrictions that have been instilled on gatherings and groups due to the COVID-19 outbreak has made this difficult.”
The FOP Board, in efforts to keep everyone safe and reduce everyone’s health risk, has made the decision to postpone the Shop with a Cop event for the remainder of 2020. This board also made the decision to revisit this event in the spring of 2021 in the hopes that the restrictions have been relaxed.
“We are committed to our future leaders in Cumberland County and the positive efforts they represent. We would also like to thank our donors that ensure that this program continue to be a success,” the press release concluded.
