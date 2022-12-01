The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 has just completed the 2022 Shop with a Cop with much success.
The restrictions with the COVID-19 that created obstacles in the past were relaxed so officers were able to shop for the children in the same manner as in the past.
The Shop with a Cop program assists those children who may need items to have a positive school year by purchasing those needed items for success.
The children were shopped for by local law enforcement personnel and their spouses and volunteers from throughout the community. The items selected were clothing, shoes, book bags, jackets and other much-needed items to promote a positive school year.
The funds to support this program, which aims to provide a positive effect on children, were donated by Cumberland County residents.
The members of the Fraternal Order of Police Frank Clement Lodge 38 expresses its gratitude to all those who were able to shop with them this year. The time and dedication put forth never goes unnoticed.
Thank you for contributing to such a worthy investment in the hopes of making bigger and brighter futures for the community’s most precious assets for years to come.
