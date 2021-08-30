Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.