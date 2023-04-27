The shooting death of a rural Cumberland County woman remains under investigation and the woman’s long-time companion has been charged with illegal possession of a weapon.
Emergency responders Tuesday around 11:10 p.m. were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Brown Rd. on a report of a shooting, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office Wednesday.
Deputies found the victim, identified as Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, of Brown Rd., mortally wounded from “a gunshot wound.” Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene, and according to the release, “despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Ms. Pitton succumbed to her injuries.”
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents joined sheriff’s investigators at the scene and, according to Sheriff Casey Cox, the joint investigation is continuing. The District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the probe.
That investigation led to the arrest of Donald Wayne Jackson, 39, Pitton’s long-time companion described in a TBI press release as husband. He is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, based on his criminal history, the press release states.
Bond for Jackson was set at $20,000 and he remains jailed at the Justice Center at press time.
Cox said Jackson and Pitton were the only persons present in the residence when the shooting occurred. Jackson provided a statement to authorities.
The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy and authorities are awaiting results of that examination before classifying the manner and cause of death.
Pitton was from California and employed at the Cumberland Mountain State Park restaurant. According to her Facebook account, she and Jackson became engaged in 2018.
In its press release, the sheriff’s office extended sympathies to the family and friends of Pitton.
