Mystery remains about a shooting incident in which the victim was found lying beside a roadway and had to be flown to a regional trauma center for treatment of his injuries. No arrests have been made.
The victim was of little help to sheriff’s investigators, and a woman seen in the company of the victim was uncooperative and provided little information on where the shooting took place.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted of a man shot in the leg lying in the grass near the Westel exit ramp and not far from the Exxon gas station around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Depouty Tristin Partridge’s report.
A Cumberland County Emergency Medical Center ambulance arrived prior to deputies. The victim told deputies he was shot 45 minutes prior to the ambulance arriving “at his residence approximately 45 minutes from the Westel exit” outside Cumberland County.
The man, however, also told deputies he was from West Virginia. The incident report lists a View Dr., Crossville, address for the gunshot wound victim.
A check of area surveillance videos yielded one from the Green Wave Market nearby that shows a black pickup truck arriving at the store and a man and woman exiting and entering the convenience store. The man was noticeably limping on the video.
The woman — who shares the same last name as the victim — was found and questioned but did not provide a lot of information about the incident.
The 40-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Rockwood Airport where LifeStar flew him to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for additional treatment.
No other information is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.