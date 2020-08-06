Cumberland County voters in the 4th and 6th Districts decided to retain individuals appointed to seats on the Board of Education and County Commission.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative on the Board of Education, secured the seat in her own right with 625 votes. Her opponent, Brian McDonald, received 508 votes.
County Commissioner Joe Sherrill will continue to represent the 6th District, with 70.12% of voters casting their ballots for him. Sherrill polled 589 votes to opponent Charley Wilson's 251.
Unopposed candidates were Colleen Mall for County Commission District 9; Wesley Bray for Criminal Court Judge Part II; and school board incumbents Robert Safdie for District 2 and Teresa Boston for District 8, as well as newcomer Chris King for District 6.
Republican Lori Lowe Powell secured the Republican nomination in county primaries earlier this year. With no Democrat opponent, she ran uncontested for the office.
In the U.S. Senate primary, Republican Bill Hagerty, with 5,498 votes, and Democrat James Mackler, with 563 votes, were the victors in Cumberland County.
With 24 of 24 precincts reporting, total votes were:
County Commission District 6
Joe Sherrill, 589
Charley Wilson, 251
County Commission District 9
Colleen Mall, 2,252
Assessor of Property
Lori Lowe Powell, 9,452
Board of Education District 2
Robert Safdie, 452
Board of Education District 4
Anita Hale, 652
Brian McDonald, 508
Board of Education District 6
Chris King, 705
Board of Education District 8
Teresa Boston, 827
U.S. Senate, Republican
Clifford Adkins, 63
Natisha Brooks, 88
Byron Bush, 51
Roy Dale Cope, 29
Terry Dicus, 16
Tom Emerson, 31
George S. Flinn Jr., 251
Bill Hagerty, 5,498
Jon Henry, 68
Kent A. Morrell, 13
Glen L. Neal Jr., 26
John E. Osborne 21
Aaron L. Pettigrew, 8
David Schuster, 8
Manny Sethi, 3,647
U.S. Senate, Democrat
Marquita Bradshaw, 345
Gary G. Davis, 188
Robin Kimbrough, 352
James Mackler, 563
Mark Pickrell, 180
U.S. House District 6, Republican
John Rose, 7,491
U.S. House District 6, Democrat
Christopher Martin Finley, 1,447
Tennessee House District 25, Republican
Cameron Sexton, 8,829
Tennessee House District 25, Democrat
Robyn Deck, 1,498
Republican State Executive Committeewoman
Beth Cox, 7,082
Court of Appeals West Division — McGee
Retain, 6,615
Replace, 1,842
The Election Commission reports 11,716, or 27.12% of Cumberland County registered voters, cast their ballots in the election. Of that number, 4,929 were cast on Election Day, 1,350 were paper absentee, and 5,437 were walk-in early voting.
The county has 43,206 registered voters.
