Cumberland County voters in the 4th and 6th Districts decided to retain individuals appointed to seats on the Board of Education and County Commission.

Anita Hale, 4th District representative on the Board of Education, secured the seat in her own right with 625 votes. Her opponent, Brian McDonald, received 508 votes.

County Commissioner Joe Sherrill will continue to represent the 6th District, with 70.12% of voters casting their ballots for him. Sherrill polled 589 votes to opponent Charley Wilson's 251.

Unopposed candidates were Colleen Mall for County Commission District 9; Wesley Bray for Criminal Court Judge Part II; and school board incumbents Robert Safdie for District 2 and Teresa Boston for District 8, as well as newcomer Chris King for District 6.

Republican Lori Lowe Powell secured the Republican nomination in county primaries earlier this year. With no Democrat opponent, she ran uncontested for the office.

In the U.S. Senate primary, Republican Bill Hagerty, with 5,498 votes, and Democrat James Mackler, with 563 votes, were the victors in Cumberland County.

With 24 of 24 precincts reporting, total votes were:

County Commission District 6

Joe Sherrill, 589

Charley Wilson, 251

County Commission District 9

Colleen Mall, 2,252

Assessor of Property

Lori Lowe Powell, 9,452

Board of Education District 2

Robert Safdie, 452

Board of Education District 4

Anita Hale, 652

Brian McDonald, 508

Board of Education District 6

Chris King, 705

Board of Education District 8

Teresa Boston, 827

U.S. Senate, Republican

Clifford Adkins, 63

Natisha Brooks, 88

Byron Bush, 51

Roy Dale Cope, 29

Terry Dicus, 16

Tom Emerson, 31

George S. Flinn Jr., 251

Bill Hagerty, 5,498

Jon Henry, 68

Kent A. Morrell, 13

Glen L. Neal Jr., 26

John E. Osborne 21

Aaron L. Pettigrew, 8

David Schuster, 8

Manny Sethi, 3,647

U.S. Senate, Democrat

Marquita Bradshaw, 345

Gary G. Davis, 188

Robin Kimbrough, 352

James Mackler, 563

Mark Pickrell, 180

U.S. House District 6, Republican

John Rose, 7,491

U.S. House District 6, Democrat

Christopher Martin Finley, 1,447

Tennessee House District 25, Republican

Cameron Sexton, 8,829

Tennessee House District 25, Democrat

Robyn Deck, 1,498

Republican State Executive Committeewoman

Beth Cox, 7,082

Court of Appeals West Division — McGee

Retain, 6,615

Replace, 1,842

The Election Commission reports 11,716, or 27.12% of Cumberland County registered voters, cast their ballots in the election. Of that number, 4,929 were cast on Election Day, 1,350 were paper absentee, and 5,437 were walk-in early voting.

The county has 43,206 registered voters.

