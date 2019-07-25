The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam targeting the community.
According to a press release from the office, individuals are calling residents and claiming to represent the sheriff’s office. During the conversation, they request the resident enter debit card or credit card information.
“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you requesting your debit or credit card information,” Sgt. Gary Howard, public information officer and community services director, said. “Guard your information and never give it to unknown individuals, regardless of who they say they are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.