The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look into the cause of deaths of two persons — one found dead in a vehicle and one taken to Cumberland Medical Center, but no charges are anticipated at this time.
The first incident occurred Sept. 20 when when E-911 received a call of an apparent domestic situation on Shorty Barnes Rd. The caller reported it looked like a woman was being dragged along the roadway by a Chevrolet pickup in the 2000 block.
The unidentified caller added that a second vehicle with a man and woman stopped and helped load the woman into the truck before both vehicles left the area, according to Investigator Robert “Bo” Kollros’ report.
A short time later, an unresponsive woman was brought to the emergency room in what appeared to be the same Chevrolet pickup, this driven by a woman. The unresponsive woman has been identified as Shiloh Jean Elmore, 40, 30 Bakers Farm Rd.
The female who drove the unresponsive woman to the ER told investigators that a man had come to her Prentice St. home and told her and her boyfriend the woman had been involved in an ATV crash near Crab Orchard.
The man told the two he could not drive the woman to the emergency room because there were warrants outstanding for his arrest. The pair said it was quicker for them to drive the woman to the emergency room because of the closeness of their home to the hospital.
Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jerry Jackson said a preliminary medical examination of the deceased did not show indications the woman had been assaulted, although he did not elaborate on the extent of injuries, if any.
In the second incident, the body of Jordan N. Brown, 20, Harsh Lane, Castalian Springs, TN, was found inside a vehicle parked on Rock Quarry Rd. on Oct. 6. Sheriff’s Investigator Scott Griffin said there were no signs of foul play.
Neighbors reported told Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Davis that when they went to bed on the night before, the vehicle was not parked in the road near their home. When they awoke, they spotted the vehicle outside but did not go check on it until later in the day.
Brown, who has acquaintances who live in Cumberland County, was found lying in the passenger side of the vehicle covered with a blanket from the neck down. It appeared he had been dead for a length of time.
Griffin said Tuesday there were no signs of foul play. He said he still had some potential witnesses to talk with.
In both cases, investigators are waiting results of autopsies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.