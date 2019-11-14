A fundraising bank account has been established to collect donations for a sheriff’s deputy and his family after losing their home, vehicle and all contents to a fire earlier this week, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“On behalf of Deputy Rod Jackson and family, we would like to thank each of you for your prayers and outpouring of support during this difficult time of the loss of their home and all possessions to fire,” Sgt. Gary Howard of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office wrote on a Facebook post.
News of the fire spread quickly on social media Tuesday.
“Many of you have expressed a desire to assist the Jackson family as they begin to recover. An account has been set up at First National Bank of Tennessee, 1386 N Main St. in Crossville to assist in your desire to help the family begin their recovery,” Howard reported.
The family safely escaped from the home at 101 Never Fail Rd. in western Cumberland County but lost several pets, family heirlooms and all personal belongings in the fire.
The Cumberland County Fire Department was dispatched to the home at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and arrived on the scene at 8:03 a.m., according to the Cumberland County Fire Department’s report.
“As units arrived on the scene the building was (fully engulfed) starting to fall in on itself and we went with a defensive attack. It was unsafe to make entry and we kept exposures cool and safe from burning,” Cumberland County Firefighter David Morgan reported.
The report further states the owner and witnesses reported the start of the fire was “First seen in the area where a heat lamp was on the back porch over some puppies to keep them warm.”
A 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup truck parked next to the home was also burned and considered a total loss. Another vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, received smoke damage from the fire. There was no damage estimate listed in the report, but the home and vehicles were considered a total loss.
Five firefighting vehicles and 11 firefighters responded and used approximately 1,500 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze, according to Morgan’s report.
The family has been placed in temporary housing.
Monetary donations are being accepted at First National Bank of Tennessee. Donors are asked to inform the teller the donation is for the "Rod Jackson & Family Benefit Account.”
Donations can also be mailed to:
Deputy Rod Jackson Benefit Account
c/o First National Bank of Tennessee
P.O. Box 3440
Crossville, TN 38557
“Monetary donations are the best way to assist the family at this time as they have nowhere to put any other type of donations,” Howard said. “Please continue to pray for this family”
Call Howard at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 931-484-6176 for more information.
