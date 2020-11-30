Judy Paulsen has a heart for animals.
When she saw there was no fenced area for the dogs to run and play, she asked if she could build a dog park at the animal shelter on East Lane.
“They said OK,” she said, smiling.
She purchased the materials and the work was completed by County Maintenance Supervisor Adam Sebia and his staff with additional work by trusties from the county jail.
Paulsen named the dog park in honor of her daughter, Kelley, who passed away last year.
“She loved animals, so this is a really good way to honor her,” she said.
Andrea Gaskins, manager of the animal shelter, said a dog park had been located at the site of the new shelter, built in 2018.
“They need this,” she said, as she threw a ball for one of the dogs to chase in the fenced area. “Walks are great, but it’s not the same.”
Paulsen said the area will help animals get the exercise they need and also provide a place for prospective adopters to play with their new pets.
“They’re so rambunctious when they don’t get enough exercise,” she said. “This will give them some freedom.”
She thanked the county for working with her on the project.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said Cumberland County has many groups working to help the animals in the county, from adoption and transport programs to programs focused on spay and neutering.
He presented Paulsen with a certificate of appreciation for her vision in helping the animals of Cumberland County, with a round of applause from everyone present.
There are numerous pets ready for adoption at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter. Call 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment. The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
