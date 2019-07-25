State Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, emerged as the nominee for Tennessee Speaker of the House from a private meeting of state House Republicans Wednesday.
“We’re trying to continue moving Tennessee forward,” Sexton told the Chronicle Thursday morning. “We want to set a vision and empower members to keep moving in that direction.”
In a closed caucus session Wednesday, Sexton emerged the official nominee for the party with 41 votes from the 73 Republican members of the House of Representatives. Five other representatives has sought the post: Deputy Speaker Matthew Hill of Jonesborough, Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah, Rep. Curtis Johnson of Clarksville, Rep. Ryan Williams of Cookeville and Rep. Jay Reedy of Erin.
The Tennessean newspaper reported Sexton won after four rounds of voting.
The election comes about halfway through the two-year 111th Tennessee General Assembly, which reconvenes in January, ahead of the resignation of Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, who will step down next week.
“It’s been a difficult time for everybody,” Sexton said. “I think everybody is ready to move forward.”
This past session, Sexton has worked on issues of health care reform, and he expects that will likely be high on the list of legislative priorities when the General Assembly reconvenes.
Sexton said he plans to meet with members of the House to discuss their priorities and to look at long-term goals for the legislative body.
“We need to get all the members’ input on judicial reform, education policy, health care and see where they’d like to go,” Sexton said.
Casada reorganized the House committee structure this past year. Sexton said that structure served the House well. He doesn’t anticipate many wholesale changes in those committees, though said there might be “tweaks.”
“I want to make sure people are in places they are passionate about,” Sexton said.
One thing he wants to work on is building strong relationships among the House.
“We need to build unity,” he said.
He would also like to see members of the House take active roles in community service throughout the state.
“We have a lot of needs,” he said. “Community service shows the representatives are willing to come into our communities and help. I hope we can give even more back.”
Sexton was first elected to the Tennessee House in 2010. The Cumberland County resident represents District 25, which includes Cumberland, Van Buren and a portion of Putnam counties.
He is married to Lacey, and has three children: Nathaniel, Olivia and Greer.
Sexton works at Cumberland County Bank, an office of Bank of Putnam County, as a business development executive.
Prior to his election, local supporters helped fundraise for Sexton.
“I had great friends in Crossville,” Sexton said. “I appreciate all the support I’ve received from everybody at home and in the district.”
Amanda Worley, chairman of the Cumberland County Republican Party, told the Chronicle, “Cumberland County is extremely proud of our won Rep. Cameron Sexton. We look forward to his leadership that will no doubt create new jobs and opportunities for Tennessee and Cumberland County.”
Casada did not attend the Wednesday meeting. He came under fire following a scandal involving text messages with sexually explicit comments about women he exchanged several years before with his former chief of staff. He has also been accused of offering incentives to lawmakers in order to pass a controversial school voucher program.
Casada will continue to serve his district as a state representative.
Sexton was elected chairman of the Republican House Caucus last fall.
The full House will vote on speaker in a special session Aug. 23. Under Republican caucus rules, all members of the caucus must support the nominee.
The Republican party holds 73 of the 99 House seats.
