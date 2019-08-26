State Representative Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) Friday was officially elected and sworn in as the 83rd speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives.
The conservative and fifth-generation Tennessean previously served as House Republican Caucus Chairman during the first half of the 111th General Assembly.
During his speech to members Friday morning, Sexton shared how Tennessee has always answered the call, and he asked his House colleagues to put politics aside and to work together for the betterment of all citizens. Sexton also encouraged House members to believe in themselves, to believe in their purpose, in their service, and in our great state.
“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the House of Representatives,” said Sexton. “I am eager to restore stability, policy and build consistency in the House so that we can continue to serve our communities and make Tennessee the best state in the entire nation to live, work, raise a family and retire.”
Administering the oath of office was 13th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, who said afterwards it was an honor to administer the oath and he is happy new speaker comes from the 25th House District.
The 25th District includes Cumberland and Van Buren counties as well as the city of Monterey in Putnam County.
“Congratulations to my friend and colleague Cameron Sexton on officially being sworn in as Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland). “I look forward to continuing to work with him during the upcoming session, and I know he is the right person to lead the House.”
“With Cameron Sexton as our new Speaker, this new leadership team and our entire Caucus will unite and build upon our many recent successes,” said Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby). “I look forward to working with Speaker Sexton, Leader Lamberth, Assistant Leader Gant and all of our members to serve the great citizens of Tennessee.”
“I am proud to stand with our leadership team in congratulating our new Speaker Cameron Sexton,” said Assistant Majority Leader Ron Gant (R-Rossville). “Now is the time for our entire House to unite behind the speaker. Together, we will continue to build upon our many recent successes.”
Sexton has prioritized the health and well-being of our citizens, fought for opportunities for all Tennesseans and he has championed fiscally responsible initiatives that have led to Tennessee becoming a national economic leader.
Additionally, Sexton was chief architect of the historic and innovative CARE Plan, which was unveiled during the 2019 legislative session by House Republicans.
This plan is designed to transform healthcare in Tennessee by creating a patient-centered approach to improve access and the quality of care available to our citizens through consumerism, increasing access, improving rural health systems and mpowering patients.This will ensure individuals and families can make medical decisions with limited interference from insurance companies or the government.
Rep. Sexton is a member of the sixth class of Leadership Tennessee, and he has been recognized by the International Dyslexia Association for his tireless advocacy on behalf of citizens affected by the learning disorder. Sexton has also previously been named Legislator of the Year by the Biotechnology Industry Organization and the Tennessee Chiropractic Association.
Sexton holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee. He and his wife, Lacey, live in Crossville and they have three children: Greer, Olivia and Nathanial. They are members of Central Baptist Church where he is active in the church’s youth programs. Sexton is also employed by Cumberland County Bank where he works in business development and he is on the bank’s board of directors.
Rep. Sexton is actively involved in his community and in civic organizations. He has served as a board member on the Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park and the Good Samaritan Society. He is also a member of the Crossville Noon Rotary Club, serves on the Relay for Life committee and is active in the Fairfield Glade Lions Club.
