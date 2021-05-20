Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and state Sen. Paul Bailey touted pro-business moves made by the Tennessee General Assembly in the legislative session that closed earlier this month, including changes to unemployment insurance and bills related to business taxes and designating essential businesses during the pandemic.
“When you look at what other states are having to do — raising taxes and worrying about revenue — we don’t see that in Tennessee,” Sexton said during the Legislative Breakfast held Monday morning at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville.
The event was sponsored by the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce with support from TCAT and Volunteer Energy Cooperative.
“We just came out of a pandemic, and we’re one of seven states in America that has positive economic growth 12 months after the fact,” Sexton said.
That’s due to the state’s leadership and balancing economic concerns with health concerns.
“We’ve been trying to be proactive in making sure we took care of the business community over the past year,” Bailey said. “I really felt like the legislature was very pro-business this year.”
That included ensuring locally owned businesses had a level playing field with national chains during shutdowns of non-essential businesses and not charging state franchise and excise taxes on federal funds for businesses during the pandemic.
The General Assembly approved a bill that increases weekly unemployment benefits by $50, but decreases how long a person can receive unemployment payments. Individuals could receive unemployment for 12 to 20 weeks, down from the current maximum of 26 weeks, and the time would depend on the state’s unemployment rate.
Changes take effect December 2023.
“Needing about 12 employees right now myself, that was something I felt was needed to help our employers,” Bailey said. He operates a trucking business in Sparta.
Last week, Gov. Bill Lee announced announced the state would end its participation in federal unemployment programs, effective July 3. These programs provide an additional $100 to $300 a week in unemployment benefits.
“We’ve got to get people back to work,” Bailey said. “We know that there’s at least 250,000 available jobs in the state of Tennessee. That’s just what we know about. We need to get people back in the workplace and get them back to work.”
Sexton said business owners had reached out with concerns about trying to return laid-off employees to work.
“When you have somebody making more money on unemployment than they were working, what’s the incentive to go back to work?” Sexton said. “We want to help people, but we want to help them get back to work.”
Tennessee continues to see strong economic activity, Sexton said. April revenues were up 10% more than projected.
“Our economy is taking off. One of the worries that we have is inflation,” Sexton said. “You have the federal government spending so much money … With all this money that’s coming out, inflation is starting to rise.”
The state approved a $42.6 billion budget this year. It includes $100 million for broadband internet expansion in the state, $145 million for air and rail transportation infrastructure, and $79 million to eliminate waiting lists at Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology across the state, and funds for a science lab at the Cumberland County Roane State Community College campus.
Bailey said the budget also included $100 million for local governments in one-time funds.
Sexton noted the state prioritized some deferred maintenance projects, a sales tax holiday for restaurants and groceries in the summer and $250 million in the state’s pension fund.
“As we’re watching what happens with our budget, we’re prepared to handle anything,” he said, noting Tennessee didn’t tap it’s $1 billion rainy day fund during the pandemic.
The General Assembly worked with Lee on a signature of Lee’s gubernatorial campaign in 2018 — criminal justice reform.
The state approved programs that include allowing local governments and private organizations to develop alternatives to incarceration, such as drug court treatment programs, and capping the duration of probation sentences at no more than 10 years.
Sexton said the General Assembly also looked at the other side of criminal justice — the victims.
“We want people to be successful when they come out,” Sexton said. “Right now, we have crimes where they get eight years and they only serve two. What does that do to the victims and the victims’ families?”
The Truth In Sentencing bill eliminates sentencing credits for 31 sex offenses, requiring offenders to serve the full sentence. The bill is estimated to cost $25 million each year.
The state also passed a bill that allows individuals who can legally purchase a firearm to carry handguns and increased penalties for gun crimes.
“We’re putting restrictions on law-abiding citizens who have done nothing wrong,” Sexton said. “So this year we did permitless carry … But if you commit a crime with a gun, you’re going to go to jail for a long time.”
He said permits would still be needed to carry in other states.
Public corruption bills prohibit individuals serving in the General Assembly from doing business with the state of Tennessee and establishes a two-year cooling off period from when people working in state procurement can go to work for companies that work with the state.
In health care reform, Sexton said the state addressed pharmacy benefit managers this year. These organizations are often owned by insurance companies and pharmacies.
“We broke up that monopoly to help you all,” he said. Legislation also requires discounted drug purchases to count toward the deductible.
There was discussion of medical marijuana in the state, with a commission established to study the issue. State law currently allows cannabis oil with up to .9% THC but Sexton said there wasn’t a way for people to use that provision. There will be requirements for specific diagnosis and a letter from a health care provider.
The General Assembly started its year with a special legislative session focused on education. Sexton thanked Director of Schools Ina Maxwell and Cumberland County for offering in-person learning this past school year.
The state approved summer learning programs to help students overcome learning losses due to the pandemic, with a two-year pilot program.
That’s critical, Sexton said, for helping third-graders gain proficiency in reading and math.
“If you don’t intervene by the fourth grade, do you think that proficiency goes up?” he asked. “We had to do something to change that so kids can get ahead.”
The state has also worked with the Imagination Library to expand books for young readers. Currently, the Imagination Library sends age-appropriate books to children’s home from birth to age five. This summer, families with children in first and second grade can get free reading materials. Sexton said the state hopes to expand that program to the fourth grade.
