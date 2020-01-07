Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton hopes Tennessee can put programs in place that help families take a “leap of faith” from assistance to self-sufficiency.
“Single moms call it a leap of faith,” Sexton said during the annual Legislative Breakfast hosted by the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce Monday.
The leap comes when families make $1 more than the income limits of the state’s Families First program of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. These cash payments help struggling families pay for things like child care, food and transportation.
“Once you make $1 more, you lose all assistance,” he said. “They have to leap and hope that they can get there [self-sufficiency].”
The Tennessee General Assembly will be working with Gov. Bill Lee’s administration on plans to spent about $732 million in surplus federal funding for the TANF program.
Tennessee receives a block grant of about $191 million each year to fund programs to help poor working families. According to the Tennessean, the state spent about $71 million last year. The remaining funds remain with the federal government, Sexton said. That surplus fund had been growing for many years. The Tennessean reported the state has the highest TANF surplus in the nation.
Sexton said the General Assembly was unaware of the surplus because it was not reflected in the state budget.
Sexton said, “We have the flexibility to design a system that doesn’t require someone to have a leap of faith. We can design it so that as your income goes up, your benefits reduce — they aren’t eliminated — until they get to a survival income.”
Sexton said the survival income for Tennessee is about $25,000 while the stable income is about $45,000.
“To survive in the state of Tennessee, you need a minimum of about $25,000 … That’s not for a family of four, by the way,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job of at least helping people get to a survival income. You can’t survive if you can’t ever get there.”
Families participating in the state’s TANF program Families First received an average cash assistance payment of $243 in August, according to the state. Recipients could earn a maximum of $927 per month before becoming ineligible for assistance. The program served 19,119 families that month.
Benefits are limited to 60 months, with work or job training requirements. Families must also follow a “personal responsibility plan” that includes ensuring children receive immunizations and health check ups, children attend school regularly, parents cooperate with child support requirements, and parents agree to work or attend a work preparation activity.
Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle Barnes has outlined about $200 million in additional programming to address transportation and child care needs for struggling families. Some funds could go to programs in other state departments, like extra money for the family resource centers in the Department of Education or a Department of Children’s Services program to assist relative caregivers. The state has also proposed using the funds for grants for nonprofit organizations.
A working group is evaluating potential uses for those funds to create a system that helps individuals get back on their feet.
“We need to change how we look at government assistance,” Sexton said, noting residents may need a variety of services, from financial planning and budgeting to housing and food assistance.
“We have to do a better job of looking at the individual as a whole and putting together services and resources to help them in their unique situation to get to a point where they can be self-sufficient.”
Sexton said the “big picture” for the state would help communities provide opportunity for their residents.
Approximately one out of every six Tennesseans live in poverty. Sexton said poverty impacts every issue the state grapples with, from health care and criminal justice to education and economic development.
“We need to help people overcome poverty and help them get back on their feet. Sometimes it’s health issues that impacting them. Sometimes it’s other things,” he said.
Education programs are vital to that effort, he said focusing on the need for expanded trade school opportunities similar to a program he recently visited in the Memphis area.
“You can do a lot of things, and there’s a lot of good-paying jobs we need in our communities,” Sexton said. “We need to be helping people find that job that fits well for them, and vocation degrees is one way to get there.”
The Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes Tuesday at noon for the second year of the 111th session.
Among one of the first matters will be a review of the state budget for fiscal year 2020-’21. Sexton said Lee would present his budget proposal in a few days and he expects it to include about $40 billion in expenditures, with a mixture of state, federal and other funding.
“The philosophy that has made our economy great in the state of Tennessee is don’t overspend, don’t live on your bonus money, put money in the savings account, if you have extra money, return it to the people, and make sure we’re spending money on the priorities that will move us forward,” Sexton said. “We need to take that same philosophy and use it in other areas of government.”
State Sen. Paul Bailey said the state has enjoyed a strong economy, with state revenues estimated to provide a $500 million surplus for the fiscal year, which ends in June.
“A department that eats up a lot of any surplus is TennCare,” said Bailey. “There’s always a lot of growth in our health needs.
“Also, the governor is wanting to put more money into K-12 education, especially paying our teachers more.”
Sexton said, “We have great educators who are there because it’s a calling.”
Sexton said he believed there would be efforts to provide more funding for Response to Intervention for schools and a focus on reading proficiency.
“Instead of trying to teach everything, there’s going to be legislation to boil it down to the three basics,” Sexton said referring to early education efforts.
In the past eight years, Bailey said the state had cut almost $1 billion in taxes for its residents, including the repeal of the Hall Income Tax, set to be retired completely in 2021. The General Assembly also removed the professional privilege tax on 15 professions last year, and Bailey expects the state to consider further tax repeal this year.
Rural economic development is important to state leadership, he said, noting there were directives from Lee’s administration to ensure potential economic investment receives the same economic incentives potential employers in urban areas enjoy.
The state has also been working on providing funding to help companies expand access to high-speed, broadband internet. That service is essential to economic development, Bailey said, as well as increasing access to telehealth services for rural areas.
Bailey said he will also be sponsoring legislation to bring service provider Frontier Communications “to the table” to discuss expanding broadband service.
Bailey will also be working on legislation related to emergency communications funding.
“Cellphone usage has gone up and the requirements for 911 centers has increased,” Bailey said. “We want to make sure they receive the funding they need to operate the facilities.”
Health care will be another issue up for discussion this year. Sexton said efforts would continue to provide better transparency on costs and to empower patients and physicians.
Insurance companies, Sexton said, dominated current health care decisions.
“We need to get back to a model where we empower the people and have true transparency,” he said.
Bailey said the commerce committee, which he chairs, would again discuss balance billing. Current law requires hospitals to provide patients with an estimate of costs and notify them when they might receive bills for services not covered by their insurance.
Sexton is working on legislation to increase the reimbursement rate for ambulance service paid by TennCare, which is much lower than the Medicare reimbursement rate.
“We’re trying to have parity across the board to help communities meet the needs,” he said.
Sexton said the state would also be looking at criminal justice reform, especially truth in sentencing. Similar to the federal government’s criminal justice rules, the system does not provide for probation or parole.
“It’s a shame that when someone gets locked up in the state prison system and they get six years at 30%, you see them out in a year and a half,” he said.
He said the state would be looking at changes particularly for violent crimes.
Bailey also cautioned the audience on the need for a Real ID. This enhanced identification will be required for anyone boarding a plane or entering federal buildings after Oct. 1, 2020.
The process, Bailey said, was similar to when someone first applies for a driver’s license. Residents need documents that establish citizenship, like a birth certification, and place of residence, like current utility bills. Individuals who have had name changes must also bring documentation supporting those changes. The Real ID is a federal requirement established in 2005. Tennessee began issuing the new identification July 1, 2019.
Bailey said he had recently visited a driver’s license office and observed long waits and he had shared his concerns with the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security.
