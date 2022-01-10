Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton says it’s time for Tennessee to make an investment in its public schools — with or without changes to the state’s funding formula.
“We haven’t increased funding in K-12 in a long time, at least significantly,” Sexton told the Chronicle during an interview Friday. “Now, money is not the be-all and end-all … but it will allow school systems, especially in rural areas, to provide and do more things than they were able to do before and to keep up with teacher pay.”
As Sexton champions additional funding overall for teachers and support for students, he also wants to reward schools who help students succeed, a measure he says is missing from the current Basic Education Plan.
“The state funds every school the same based on how many kids they have in class, regardless of how well they’re doing,” Sexton said.
“Right now, we reward the best schools in the state the same as we do the worst schools in the state. It’s based on average daily attendance,” he said during the Legislative Breakfast held Jan. 4 in Cumberland County. “Shelby County and Davidson County get the same amount per pupil from state funding as Cumberland and other counties. That’s just simply not fair. You shouldn’t reward your employees who are not doing well.”
He said all schools need to receive appropriate per-pupil funding and growth funding for high-growth school districts, with additional reward funding on top of the state funding.
He wants to see a funding formula that considers school outcomes.
“We want to inspire them to do better,” Sexton said. “If you’re performing well, you should get more funding than the worst school system in the state. We have to have an incentive.”
The comments come as Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education continue to develop a new funding formula to replace the 30-year-old Basic Education Pro-
gram.
The complicated formula uses 46 components and school system enrollment to determine state and local funding requirements.
The BEP has come under fire from education leaders who say the formula doesn’t adequately address school needs, like providing enough teachers or hiring enough school nurses.
Lee has said he wants to move to a student-centered funding formula instead of the resource-based BEP formula.
During the fall, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn held eight town halls across the state to take input on what communities wanted to see in a new funding formula. Lee also appointed members to 18 subcommittees.
Schwinn said in December a new funding framework proposal could be ready by mid-January for review.
“The governor is definitely going to have legislation,” Sexton said.
“Regardless of if we talk about the formula or going down that road, we should make some changes to it and we should increase K-12 funding from the state’s perspective.”
Sexton said schools need some relief from state requirements on how those funds are spent.
“Not every school system is the same,” he said. “We need to make sure schools have the flexibility to design and to teach the students they have.”
Funding for Tennessee’s K-12 education system made up 27% of the state budget at $5.6 billion. That included a $70.6 million increase in BEP funding.
Sexton said the state needs to look at teacher pay and funding for mental health services and guidance counselors.
“In the last couple of years, we’ve watched teen suicide rates go up,” Sexton said. “We need to figure out how to fund counselors for the schools.”
That could include funding for telehealth mental health services, additional counselors and social workers.
“There have been school systems who do that independently outside of the BEP, and they’ve seen great success,” Sexton said.
Cumberland County funds three mental health counselors with the assistance of a state school safety grant supplemented with local education funding. It also partners with mental health providers to serve additional students.
One issue school systems grapple with is maintaining state-mandated class sizes and ratios of students and teacher in grade clusters. The BEP calculates one teacher for a specified number of students in each grade level, but having just a few students more can result in schools having to hire another teacher.
“If it’s 25 kids per classroom, and that school has 54 kids who sign up, they have to have three classrooms,” Sexton explained. “But the BEP will only pay for two.”
Sexton said there needs to be some flexibility for school systems to manage enrollment within the school system.
“That would allow them to provide the level of service they think they need,” he said.
Tennessee ranks below neighboring states in teacher pay. The average classroom teacher earned $51,862 in Tennessee in 2019-’20, according to the National Education Association, earning it a ranking of 44th lowest in the nation.
“We need to increase teacher salaries to stay competitive,” Sexton said.
Salaries also vary significantly from county to county. Oak Ridge Schools paid an average of $66,926 to classroom teachers while Bradford Special School District paid $45,301. Cumberland County reported an average classroom teacher salary of $46,090 in 2019-’20, according to the Tennessee Comptroller.
Sexton said the state also needs to consider other investments made through local funding that are not included on the state’s per-pupil expenditure data.
That could include the state’s ranking in national education spending reports. The Education Law Center ranked the state 44th in per pupil spending in 2021, with a per-pupil expenditure of $11,139. That’s about $4,000 below the national average of $15,114 per student.
The state also spends 2.56% of its total gross domestic product on education, compared to the national average of 3.37%.
But those figures don’t include debt service on school construction projects. Cumberland County dedicates its half-cent local-option sales tax revenue to school building projects, with about $2.4 million allocated each year. Additional school building projects are paid with property tax allocations to the county’s debt service fund.
“The schools don’t get credit for that in the BEP formula,” Sexton said. “It looks like in some instances the county isn’t supporting the schools, but they are because they’re doing things a little differently than the BEP formula will take into account.”
It’s small changes like that that can help ensure schools are being treated the same and have their education support counted the same as other districts, he said.
The Tennessee General Assembly convened Monday for the start of its 2022 legislative session.
