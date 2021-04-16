Reports of child sex abuse make up about 70% of referrals to the Child Protective Services Investigative Teams in the seven counties of the 13th Judicial District, with 444 cases reported in 2020.
“Other than first-degree murder, these are the most serious crimes,” Caroline Knight, assistant district attorney, said.
They’re the most serious in terms of punishment and the most serious in terms of impact on the victim.
Researchers estimate 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18, with the rate of 1 in 7 girls and 1 in 25 boys. The median age of a child victimized by sexual abuse is 9.
“Rape of a child or aggravated rape of a child are crimes that have no opportunity for parole or sentence reduction,” Knight explained. “But they are the hardest crimes to prove just because of their nature.”
These crimes often take place without any witnesses other than the child. The person harming them may be a family member or someone the child trusts. And, there’s often been a process of manipulation that seeks to normalize the abuse.
“Depending on the age of the child, you may have a victim who doesn’t realize something is abnormal or wrong,” Knight said.
In other cases, the child knows something is wrong, but they worry about what will happen if they tell: they’ll break up their family, the person will get into trouble, they may have to move again.
“Sometimes the perpetrators put those pressures on the child,” Knight said. “That’s part of the manipulation.”
All Tennesseans are mandated to report known or suspected child abuse — physical or sexual — and child neglect. The Tennessee child abuse hotline — 877-237-0004 — can take a call at any time day or night.
If a child discloses abuse, experts recommend adults remain calm.
“Believe the child,” Knight said. “Do not confront the offender. Report. Though it may be frustrating and feel inexplicably slow, let the authorities conduct their investigation. These cases are unique, difficult to prove and often require special investigative techniques that take time to complete.”
The individuals answering the state’s hotline are trained to screen these calls and refer them to the proper agencies for investigation. Serious allegations of child abuse or sexual abuse or neglect are referred to the county’s CPIT team.
The CPIT team works to coordinate their investigation and minimize the number of interviews or exams with the child.
The Child Advocacy Center in Cookeville works with the Cumberland County CPIT team. The CAC has specially trained forensic interviewers who can conduct interviews with children. Cumberland County uses the House of Hope to conduct these interviews, which offers a more home-like setting. House of Hope can be made available 24 hours a day for interviewers.
The interviews are recorded and sometimes investigators view the interview in real time.
If a child needs a medical exam, the CAC works with the Our Kids clinic at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to provide specially trained pediatric nurses and social workers. These specialists come to Cookeville on scheduled days to alleviate the need to drive a child to Nashville.
The CPIT team classifies cases as substantiated, unsubstantiated, unable to complete or child sex behaviors.
If the team substantiates a case, that means a preponderance of evidence indicates the child was abused or neglected. Unsubstantiated means there was not enough evidence to conclude the child was abused or neglected.
But children may not disclose their right away. In some cases, reports are made years later and the passage of time has eroded memories and evidence. Often, children must testify if the case goes to court.
“They’re very complicated cases,” Knight said. “That’s why not every referral that gets investigated ultimately ends up being prosecuted. It’s why fewer cases actually go to trial. Victims may not be willing or able to confront the perpetrator and talk about what this person did in front of strangers.”
In some cases, the victim may want the state to balance punishing the perpetrator and resolving the case.
“Which is why you see negotiated settlements in these cases more often than not,” Knight said.
The victim witness coordinator with the District Attorney’s office works with victims to keep them informed of court hearings, case progression, and trial preparation. They may meet victims at the courthouse so they do not have to walk in alone.
Under state law, victims have the right to participate in every stage of the process, Knight said.
Tennessee uses sentencing guidelines that provides sentence ranges for different types of crimes. an E Felony, for example, is punishable by 1-6 years of incarceration. The actual sentence can be impacted by the number of prior convictions a defendant has on their record. For example, a range 1 offender, with no more than one prior conviction, would be sentenced to 1-2 years to be served at 30%, or up to six months. A person considered a “career” offender would serve 60% of that sentence.
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton has sponsored legislation that would require individuals convicted of certain crimes to serve the full sentence. Sexton says the bill would apply to individuals convicted of offenses such as domestic assault, aggravated sexual battery, felony indecent exposure, public indecency, solicitation of a minor, and child abuse or child neglect or endangerment. It would still give judges discretion in sentencing but would not allow parole or probation.
