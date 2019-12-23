The Crossville City Council is still waiting on the cost of improvements they must do to provide sewer service to a 30-unit development off Dunbar Rd. But council members agreed — the first request is only the beginning.
“We’re going to have to be thinking about this even more,” Mayor James Mayberry said during the council’s Dec. 13 retreat. “The state septic tank people are saying, ‘Call the city. You can’t put any more field lines in here.’ We’re hearing that all the time.”
But every new customer takes up some of the city’s sewer treatment capacity.
City Manager Greg Wood said, “It’s not fair to charge the city residents for giving up capacity to people outside the service area.”
Wood and Councilman J.H. Graham III discussed the idea of establishing a capacity fee or impact fee to take care of costs such as new pump stations or lines.
“We certainly don’t need to be helping people outside of the city boundaries and not take care of the folks that are our citizens and are paying our taxes,” Wood said.
Councilman Scot Shanks said, “This is just the start. We’ll have more wanting to tap on.”
Graham said, “I think he’s exactly right. We are the community sewer provider. There’s no other way to look at it. The capacity charge needs to set a precedent that it’s not fair for my ratepayers and, really, the taxpayers, inside the city limits to be giving an irreplaceable sewer treatment facility without some kind of a charge over and above what we’re charging outside sewer customers.”
The council is exploring allowing Golf Court Townhomes in Lake Tansi to hook into the city’s sewer line that runs along Dunbar Rd. from Lantana Rd. to Brown Elementary.
The septic system serving the 30-unit complex has failed and the development does not have sufficient land to build a new leach field.
Graham said the septic system is currently being pumped every two weeks.
While the Tansi Property Owners Association operates a limited sewer system, serving the association’s amenities, timeshare units and seven residents, the system doesn’t have the capacity to take on the additional customers.
“That’s all the permit is good for,” Graham said. “As far as the plant is concerned, it has plenty of capacity. It could do 200,000 gallons a day. The problem is, they don’t have a place to put the effluent.”
The Tansi plan discharges treated wastewater into Lake Hiawatha.
The council voted in December to ask South Cumberland Utility District for permission to serve sewer customers within their utility district. The engineering department is working on information on the cost of adding those units on to the city system.
Mayberry said property owners requesting sewer service outside the city limits have paid the cost of installation, including tap fees and other costs. The Golf Court Townhomes projects will include 11 grinder pumps, service lines from the development to the existing line and upgrades to at least one, possibly two, pump stations.
“It’s going to be a costly project,” he said.
Graham proposed a sewer charge that included the sewer rate and a capacity charge, beyond those installation costs, with a starting estimate of $50 a month.
But the cost of the project needed to be spread out over time so that the cost was “reasonable,” he added.
Wood said high-growth areas often use impact fees to provide funding for increased capacity of utility systems.
The city’s wastewater treatment system currently has an operating permit for up to 3.5 million gallons per day of treated wastewater. Graham said he had been trying to get the permit raised to increase the city’s treatment capacity.
Councilman Rob Harrison asked if the city should consider changes to its water treatment system.
“Do we want to think about being able to provide sewer service to other areas of the county? I think we do,” Harrison said.
Graham agreed, “Without question.”
He said he hoped to discuss extending sewer service along the Milo Lemert Parkway, extending service on Peavine Rd. to the Food City.
“There’s going to be property out there worth $3,000 a foot if you help me sewer it,” he said.
Then, the city needed to look at service along the Northwest Connector from Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 70 W., Graham said.
“Areas like that will promote growth,” he said.
Mayberry said the city also needed to consider the sewer needs of potential industry.
“They want millions of gallons of water and then there’s the millions of gallons of waste,” he asid. “But it’s a big deal.”
Currently, the city discharges treated wastewater into the Obed River watershed, which flows into the Obed Wild and Scenic River and is a protected water system. However, there are other options identified in a 2015 study:
•use an abandoned water line to transport treated wastewater to the U.T. Plateau Research and Education Center on Hwy. 70 N.
•pipe treated wastewater to the River Run golf course for land application, requiring the city to purchase the golf course
•construct a new sewer line to discharge treated wastewater into the Caney Fork River on Hwy. 70 W. or to Meadow Creek below the Meadow Park Lake Dam
•build a new treatment facility in another location
Graham said the city also needs to continue reducing the amount of stormwater infiltrating the sewer system, eating up capacity that could be used by potential customers. Because the stormwater enters the city’s gravity sewer lines, it too must be treated before it can be released into the Obed River.
“Fifty-five percent of what we were treating at the plant was stormwater,” he said. “We’ve got to do better.”
The city has budgeted $575,000 for several years for sewer rehabilitation with funding help from Community Development Block Grants. Video inspection of sewer lines has helped identify areas in need of repair. New technology has also made it easier and more cost effective to replace lines with newer materials.
“With our next CDBG, I would assume we carry on with that,” Mayberry said.
Wood said some manhole covers are not water tight, and that allows water to infiltrate. That’s another project the city plans to address in the next block grant application along with more areas of sewer line repairs.
