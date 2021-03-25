Update 9:25 p.m.
Cumberland County is also under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. CDT.
8:36 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for portions of Maury, Williamson, Rutherford and Marshall counties until 9 p.m.
A warning for portions of Smith, DeKalb and Wilson counties expires at 8:45 p.m.
The storms are moving east across Middle Tennessee.
NWS warns that torrential rainfall is occurring with the storm that could lead to flash flooding. Do not drive through flooded roadways.
A tornado watch remains in effect until 11 a.m., but this does not include Cumberland County at this time.
March 25, 3:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Nashville warns that the possibility exists for severe weather across Tennessee this evening.
The main threats for this weather system are damaging winds of 65+ mph, isolated flash flooding and multiple tornadoes possible across Middle Tennessee.
NWS advises everyone to heed severe thunderstorm warnings, have shelter readily available, and shelter in place when a warning is issued.
Cumberland County is under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Friday. Forecasts put the timing of possible severe weather on the Plateau from 6-11 p.m.
