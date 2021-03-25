National Weather Service

Update 9:25 p.m.

 

Cumberland County is also under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. CDT.

 

8:36 p.m.

 

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for portions of Maury, Williamson, Rutherford and Marshall counties until 9 p.m.

A warning for portions of Smith, DeKalb and Wilson counties expires at 8:45 p.m.

The storms are moving east across Middle Tennessee.

NWS warns that torrential rainfall is occurring with the storm that could lead to flash flooding. Do not drive through flooded roadways. 

A tornado watch remains in effect until 11 a.m., but this does not include Cumberland County at this time.

March 25, 3:45 p.m.

 

The National Weather Service in Nashville warns that the possibility exists for severe weather across Tennessee this evening.

The main threats for this weather system are damaging winds of 65+ mph, isolated flash flooding and multiple tornadoes possible across Middle Tennessee. 

NWS advises everyone to heed severe thunderstorm warnings, have shelter readily available, and shelter in place when a warning is issued.

Cumberland County is under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Friday. Forecasts put the timing of possible severe weather on the Plateau from 6-11 p.m.

