Several incumbents will be unopposed in their bid for re-election to county posts.
It’s something several considered an honor as they spoke to members of the Cumberland County Republican Party during a local candidates event Feb. 15.
“I’m walking on clouds right now. But I don’t take that lightly. That is the most humble feeling in the world,” said Sheriff Casey Cox, who is unopposed. “When someone you do not personally know goes out there and flips that switch with your name on it, that’s a very humbling feeling that they entrust you with that position.”
Cox was first elected sheriff in 2014 and has been unopposed in 2018 and again in 2022.
“It’s not a job. It’s not work. It’s my way of life and it’s my career,” Cox said.
Cox thanked his wife, Laura, for her support, his three children and his grandchild, adding, “I know why they’re called grand now.”
Cox also thanked his deputies and the correctional officers who work for the Sheriff’s Office and jail.
Cox said his primary goal when he first ran for office was to attack the drug problem in the county.
Cox said data from the Sheriff’s Office reporting system showed a 424.8% increase in drug arrests from 2013-’14 to 2021-’22 and a 288.54% reduction in burglaries.
“We have aggressively fought the drug problem in Cumberland County,” Cox said. “I said if we would fight the drug problem more aggressively, the property crimes, the homicides — all that other — will reduce proportionally. That’s proven to be so.”
Despite those efforts, Cox said drugs continued to be an issue in the county, particularly heroin and fentanyl. The county’s overdose rate has also increased in the past couple of years.
In addition to local efforts to fight the drug problem, Cox serves on the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force that includes federal law enforcement agencies and state and local agencies.
“Our job is to focus on how we can fight that drug problem in the Appalachian region,” Cox said.
He’s set to visit the southern U.S. border where he said the drugs enter the country.
Cumberland County Clerk Jule Bryson was first elected to the office 16 years ago.
“I ran my campaign on service. I promised the people I would give them service above everything. I’ve been unopposed four times. I guess the service works,” he said.
Bryson recognized his wife, Jo, and thanked her for her support during his time in office.
He asked for everyone’s complimentary vote in the May primary election and in the August general election.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict, but his wife, Rebecca Foster, spoke on his behalf.
Allen Foster had been asked to speak to a community organization, an invitation he accepted.
“As the county mayor, that’s his job,” Rebecca Foster said. “He always accepts those.”
That’s part of what has made her husband successful in his position, she said — communication and transparency. Whether speaking in person or through his email newsletter or social media, Allen Foster has continued to release information to the public.
“He wanted to be sure that you were informed,” Rebecca Foster said.
When Allen Foster ran four years ago, his campaign focused on experience, leadership and vision.
He had eight years experience serving on the Cumberland County Commission, and served on the Cumberland County Board of Education before that. His professional experience included information technology and business.
“The experience he has gained in the past four years as your county mayor has been unprecedented, especially these past two years as he’s had to navigate the difficult time of this pandemic and all the information that has come through,” Rebecca Foster said.
She pointed to Allen Foster’s commitment to individual freedom and the decision not to institute a local mask mandate, though he had been empowered to do so early in the pandemic.
“He trusted us to make our own decisions,” Rebecca Foster said.
She also noted Allen Foster’s work on broadband internet access in the county. To date, internet providers have been awarded more than $20 million in grants to expand service to 9,000 homes and businesses across the county. So far, two more companies are applying for grants this year, as well.
Rebecca Foster said her husband has a vision of the community reaching its potential.
“He wanted people to be able to come here and live their version of the American dream,” she said. “He has supported our first responders. He’s worked with the sheriff’s department to increase their pay. He always says ‘Back the Blue’ … and he’s done that with conservative fiscal policy.”
She pointed to the county’s property tax rate, among the lowest in the state.
Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess, who was first elected in 2018, said, “I’m asking for your vote May 3.”
She invited anyone with questions about her candidacy or the office to contact her.
In other races, Trey Kerley and Steve Powell have filed candidate petitions for the Republican Primary for the office of Register of Deeds. Neither candidate was present for the meeting Tuesday, as they did not pick up their qualifying petitions until Feb. 16 and 15, respectively.
The winner of that primary will face incumbent Judy Graham Swallows, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary, in the Aug. 4 county general election.
The meeting also included statements from candidates for the Cumberland County Commission.
All 18 commission seats are up for re-election in 2022. The nonpartisan office does not appear on the May county primary ballot.
Candidates for county commission have until April 7 to qualify for the August General Election.
Next month, the Republican Party will hear from Republican candidates for judicial positions in the county and the 13th Judicial District.
That meeting is set for March 15 and will include a dinner. Tickets are $15 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.