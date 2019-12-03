Several hopeful assessor of property candidates running on the Republican ticket have picked up qualifying papers from the election commission to run in the county’s March 3, 2020, primary for the property assessor’s office. There are no candidates on the Democratic ticket as of press time Monday. Current assessor of property David Simcox, Republican, is not seeking re-election.

The winners of the primary will face off in the Aug. 6, 2020, county general election.

Candidates who have picked up qualifying papers as of Monday, Dec. 2, include:

Greg Barnwell

J.C. Cook

Janice Easterly

Anthony F. Frisa

Chad Garrett

Tom Howard

James Mattox

Linda Watson Miller

Lori Lowe Powell

Heath Scarbrough

Don Strong

Lewis Taylor

Ryan Wisor

Cam Wyatt

Garrett, Howard, Miller, Powell, Scarbrough, Strong, Taylor and Wyatt have returned their qualifying papers.

The deadline to return qualifying papers is Dec. 12 at noon. The deadline to withdraw from the ballot is Dec. 19 at noon.

Gary Nelson may be reached at gnelson@crossville-chronicle.com

