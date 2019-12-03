Several hopeful assessor of property candidates running on the Republican ticket have picked up qualifying papers from the election commission to run in the county’s March 3, 2020, primary for the property assessor’s office. There are no candidates on the Democratic ticket as of press time Monday. Current assessor of property David Simcox, Republican, is not seeking re-election.
The winners of the primary will face off in the Aug. 6, 2020, county general election.
Candidates who have picked up qualifying papers as of Monday, Dec. 2, include:
Greg Barnwell
J.C. Cook
Janice Easterly
Anthony F. Frisa
Chad Garrett
Tom Howard
James Mattox
Linda Watson Miller
Lori Lowe Powell
Heath Scarbrough
Don Strong
Lewis Taylor
Ryan Wisor
Cam Wyatt
Garrett, Howard, Miller, Powell, Scarbrough, Strong, Taylor and Wyatt have returned their qualifying papers.
The deadline to return qualifying papers is Dec. 12 at noon. The deadline to withdraw from the ballot is Dec. 19 at noon.
