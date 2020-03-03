Dear reader, maybe the things written in the two previous articles telling of the disastrous flooding in Cumberland County with the loss of many of our bridges has been a tough read; however, our loss cannot compare with the loss that was suffered in Harriman and Rockwood, in our neighboring Roane County.
CHRONICLE CENTENNIAL EDITION, July 12, 1956. Article on 1929 Floods continued. HARRIMAN HAS SCORE DROWNED; EIGHT SCOUTS FROM ROCKWOOD PERISH. Millions of Dollars Damage To Property at River Towns; Women and Children Trapped Without Warning. More than thirty are known to have lost their lives in the flood waters which rushed down mountain streams and flooded Emory River and Whites Creek Saturday morning. The heaviest toll was taken at Harriman where more than a score were trapped in their homes and perished. Near Rockwood a Scoutmaster and seven Boy Scouts lost their lives in the swollen waters of Whites Creek. Millions of dollars damage was done throughout that section.
HARRIMAN LOSS HEAVIEST. Harriman suffered a loss of more lives and property than any town in the flood area. The known dead are: Bob Underwood, who gave his life while saving others; Mr. and Mrs. Felix Jenkins, three children and a small girl visiting them; Mrs. Maude Hill and her four children; James Dryman; Mr. and Mrs. Will Wright and child; Mr. and Mrs. Lon Branham and child; Jonah Smith, James Wright (not Rockwood Scoutmaster) and Mrs. Elroy.
Many residences were washed away by the flood and the property damage is estimated at $3,000,000. The destruction would not have been so great at Harriman but for the fact that the bridge at Oakdale, that cost close to $100,000, partly held the water back for more than an hour before it gave way. The water thus released swept down on Harriman in a veritable wall many feet high sweeping everything in its path.
Practically every factory in Harriman was swept away or seriously damaged. The new million dollar paper mill that was in course of construction was damaged and $20,000 worth of pulpwood that had been received swept away. Box cars were seen floating about or were jammed into each other or other objects and smashed. Much debris from Harriman passed through Chattanooga on the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon about five o'clock. At Harriman the river reached a 60-foot stage it is claimed.
EIGHT DEAD AT ROCKWOOD. One of the most appalling disasters of the flood was near Rockwood. At a cabin on Whites Creek, six miles below Rockwood 21 Boy Scouts and their scoutmaster were awakened by the water in the cabin where they were sleeping. Scoutmaster, Jim T. Wright got the boys all on top of the cabin for safety. Soon after the cabin collapsed and threw them all into the raging waters of Whites Creek and eight were drowned including the Scoutmaster who had reached safety in a tree but went back to help a boy struggling in the water. Two of the rescued boys are in the hospital in Rockwood. One has a broken leg, the other has his knee so badly injured that it is feared amputation will be necessary.
The Boy Scouts who lost their lives at Rockwood were: Lawrence Montgomery, Woodrow Kerr, Fred Burnett and twin brother, Ed Burnett; Roy Paul, J. C. Hill and Jack Shamhart, and Scoutmaster Jim T. Wright. The funeral of J. T. Wright was held in Rockwood Monday and the body taken to Knoxville for burial in the family plot beside his father. Funeral services were held Tuesday for the other boys except Jack Shamhart, the last boy to be found, which was held Wednesday afternoon.
Water poured into Rockwood from the mountain through the Roane Iron company plant almost sweeping away portions of the highway and flooding Rockwood.
