Cumberland County General Sessions Judge Larry Warner passed away Friday in Nashville.
Court offices were closed Monday for services, which were held at Crossville First United Methodist Church.
Burial was in Wilson Cemetery.
Individuals with court dates Monday in General Sessions Court were rescheduled to April 11 at 9 a.m.
Warner was first elected as general sessions judge in 2006 and was re-elected in 2014. He had not filed to run for office in the upcoming primary and general elections.
Warner earned his undergraduate degree from Tennessee Technological University, graduating in 1971, and earned his juris doctorate from Memphis State University in 1973.
Prior to serving as judge, Warner was a private practice attorney in Cumberland County.
Officials are reviewing state law to determine how the vacancy will be filled. Warner’s term was set to end Aug. 31, 2022.
Judge Warner is survived by daughters, Cassie Warner and Emilee Warner; grandchildren, Ivy Elisabeth Watson and Max Michael Watson; lifetime best friend, Jo Shadden Bolin, and the entire Shadden family; sister Regina and her husband, Jim Derzon, and their children, Jacob and Katya; nephew, Calvin and his wife, Kim Kemmer, and their children, Anna and Clare.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Estel and Helen Warner; sister, Vivian Warner; and many beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cumberland County High School, ATTN: Judge Larry Warner Perfect Attendance Award, 660 Stanley St., Crossville, TN 38555. This monetary award recognizes high school seniors who achieve perfect attendance recognition at graduation.
A full obituary can be found in the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.