No Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network representative stepped forward when Crossville Mayor James Mayberry pledged the city’s support for their cause via proclamation earlier this month.
That didn’t stop the mayor from reading the proclamation aloud during September’s City Council meeting — and it put into practice his purpose for declaring September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Crossville.
“Public awareness of this tragic problem is the key to preventing further suffering and loss of life,” Mayberry read, “and the risk for suicide can be reduced through awareness, education and treatment.”
The proclamation cited dismal statistics. The Tennessee Department of Health reports suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Tennesseans ages 10-24 and ninth-leading cause of death among all age groups.
Three lives are lost to suicide statewide on a daily basis — the equivalent of 84 per month and more than 1,000 a year, according to the proclamation.
“Tennessee veterans, active-duty military personnel and National Guardsmen face a disproportionate risk as compared to the general population of Tennessee, with more dying from suicide than combat,” Mayberry read.
But there is good news. Tennessee has taken a proactive approach to preventing suicide as one of the first states to develop a suicide prevention and evaluation plan covering the lifespan.
The governor has appointed a Suicide Prevention Network Advisory Council to coordinate implementation of the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention, and the grassroots Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is devoted to eliminating the stigma of suicide, educating the community about the warning signs and working to reduce the state’s suicide rates.
In signing the proclamation, Mayberry urged all Crossville citizens “to work to prevent suicide and to raise awareness and tolerance around all people affected by this tragedy.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) has people available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, to talk with folks in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Calling the hotline is free; calls will be routed to the nearest crisis center.
A crisis text line is also open at all times. Text “TN” to 741741 to be connected to a trained counselor.
