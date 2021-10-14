A Knoxville man scheduled to go on trial recently for choking his wife during a domestic spat which escalated into violence pleaded no contest on the day testimony was to begin.
Jared Lionel Tharp, 28, Dalton Way Place, Knoxville, was one of three persons entering pleas in Cumberland County Criminal Court that day.
Tharp was charged with felony aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on Aug. 29, 2020, on Beach Point Loop, according to court documents. The charge alleges Tharp — during a domestic situation — slammed his wife’s head into a sliding door, threw her on a bed and started choking her.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies Joshua Alderman and Chance Dixcon responded to the scene and placed Tharp under arrest.
Tharp recently appeared in court and pleaded no contest to the charge of aggravated assault. In this form of plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but the plea is entered into the court record as a guilty plea.
Tharp also asked that a sentencing hearing be held. That hearing on the Class C felony will be held on Nov. 11. Tharp is facing a sentence of three to six years at 30% as a Range 1 offender.
Judge Gary McKenzie will decide how much time, if any, will be served, whether there will be some jail time and some probation period or whether Tharp will serve the sentence on supervised probation.
The domestic assault charge was dropped.
In two other cases, the following took place:
•Korrine Lynn Abston, 18, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for resale and was granted judicial diversion. She received a four-year sentence with release to Invitation Ministries for long-term in-house treatment. Fine and court costs were waived.
Her sentence was suspended to four years of probation which means once in-house treatment is completed, she must return to court with proof of successful completion at which time it will be decided how long supervised probation will continue.
•Brandon Scott McDonald, 33, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $10,000 and felony evading arrest and received a six-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.
McDonald pled guilty to the theft of a U-Haul truck on June 9, 2021, and with fleeing from Crossville Police on Nov. 17, 2020. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence in General Sessions Court.
