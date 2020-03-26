Eleven candidates submitted their application for the director of schools position in Cumberland County.
The group includes four Cumberland County applicants: William Scott Maddox, Ina Maxwell, Dan Schlafer and Darrell Threet.
The Cumberland County Board of Education agreed in February to begin its search with local candidates.
"I believe we ought to look in-county first," Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said during the February meeting. "If we can't come up with a consensus amongst the board for somebody that's in the county, then we need to open it up.”
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative and board chairman, said at that meeting, “We get the résumés in. Then we look at locals and have a work session to interview and talk with those, as a board. Then, if we need to look further, we can look at résumés we receive from outside Cumberland County."
The board is looking to hire a new director before current director Janet Graham’s contract expires June 30. The board voted in December not to offer her a new contract.
Boston said she is evaluating how the board can meet to continue the search process amid concerns of group gatherings during the COVID-19 emergency. Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order earlier this week to allow public meetings utilizing electronic participation. Information on meetings and how the public can access those meetings will be provided as it becomes available.
Maddox currently serves as the supervisor of high school and career and technical education for the Cumberland County school system. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands as well as degrees from Tennessee Technological University. He formerly served as principal of Stone Memorial High School and has taught and coached at the high school level.
Ina F. Maxwell holds a doctorate in exceptional learning for diverse and at-risk learners with a concentration in literacy from Tennessee Technological University. She currently serves as the federal programs director for the Cumberland County School system and previously served as the countywide instructional facilitator, supervisor for English as a second language and a reading specialist. She has taught multiple ages and subjects since beginning her teaching career in 1989. She has also conducted teacher training for Cumberland and surrounding counties on reading instruction.
Schlafer holds an educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University as well as degrees from the University of Tennessee and Carson-Newman College. He has served as a high school teacher and coach, principal and federal programs director, retiring from the Cumberland County school system this past June. He also cites involvement with the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. He served as a member of the Cumberland County Board of Education until taking the federal programs position in Cumberland County in 2015, which required him to resign from the board. His most recent position has been federal programs coordinator for the Hamilton County School System.
Threet holds an educational specialist degree from Tennessee Technological University. He began his career in 1978 as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Cumberland Elementary School. He has been at South Cumberland Elementary since it opened in 1980, teaching mathematics, health and physical education, and coaching elementary sports. He served as assistant principal from 1993 to 2000 and has served as principal since 2000. He currently serves as commissioner for the 3rd Civil District on the Cumberland County Commission.
Other applicants, who are not being named at this time because local candidates will be considered first, include individuals from other communities in Tennessee, or with experience in Tennessee schools, with applicants from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.