Under gray, rainy skies friends and family gathered last week in the Pleasant Hill Town Hall to celebrate resident and World War II veteran Beecher Seegraves as he was awarded France's Legion of Honor medal, an award that was first created by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.
It is the highest decoration bestowed in France and recognizes outstanding services to the French Republic.
The ceremony opened with recordings of both the National Anthems of the United States and France.
“More than 70 years ago, Mr. Seegraves risked his life for the freedom of France and Europe. France is what it is today, a free and sovereign country, thanks to the bravery of such veterans and thanks to America,” Vincent Hommeril, consul general of France, said.
“We are now decades away from World War II and yet we still pay homage to these veterans, to the legacy of their courage and their fight for freedom in a time of darkness and despicable ideologies that came to power in Europe,” Hommeril said. “Today, we remember that the French-American friendship is bound in blood and that our two countries owe each other their very existence as free nations.”
Seegraves and the crowd sat quietly as Hommeril addressed the crowd, prior to pinning the medal on him.
“Mr. Seegraves, you are a true hero. Your example gives us inspiration for the future, and your legacy provides a moral compass for generations to come … The French people will never forget what you helped do to restore our freedom. And today, we also remember the ultimate sacrifice of so many of your comrades who rest on French soil. They will remain forever in our hearts,” Hommeril said.
During World War II, Seegraves in the U.S. Army’s 45th Infantry Division. He participated in the Southern France, Rhineland, Rome-Arno and Naples-Foggia military campaigns including the invasion of Southern France, the Battle of Lyon, the Battle of Epinal and the Battle of Fremifontaine.
Seegraves was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon with 4 Bronze Stars, the Bronze Arrowhead, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal for his service.
Hommeril again thanked Seegraves for his service to the U.S. and to France and then pinned the ribbon and medal on Seegraves.
The crowd erupted into applause and cheers.
“I want to thank you all for coming out here for this and to see me today. It really means a lot to me,” Seegraves said.
The group celebrated with snacks and beverages as well-wishers and family members greeted Seegraves, shared hugs and memories of the past.
“We’re really proud of him,” his son, Vaughn Seegraves, said.
He lives in Cumberland Cove and visits his father every day.
His other son, Barry, came from Florida to attend the ceremony.
“This is something we wouldn’t want to miss,” he said.
Hommeril and Pierre Frechette of the Consulat General of France’s office traveled from Atlanta, GA, to present the award.
“We are making as many of these presentations as we can. These World War II veterans are so special and mean the world to us. We want to recognize and honor as many as we can,” Frechette said.
The decoration is meant to express the gratitude of the French people to the American soldiers who helped liberate France between June 6, 1944, and May 8, 1945.
Veterans or their families hear about the award through the American Legion office or the media and contact the Consulat General of France’s office in Atlanta to receive an application. A veteran must have fought in one of the four main campaigns of the liberation of France — Normandy, Provence, Ardennes, or Northern France — and have been honorably discharged to be considered for the award.
For more information about the award or the Consulat General of France, visit https://atlanta.consulfrance.org
