The second defendant in a financial exploitation of a senior citizen pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court last month and agreed to a four-year suspended sentence.
Kimberly Sue Varney, 30, entered her plea to theft of more than $2,500 in connection with the scheme by her and co-defendant, Joshua Christoper Okon, 36, to steal $6,749.96 from a 79-year-old Crossville area woman.
In exchange for Varney’s plea, a financial exploitation of the elderly or vulnerable person charge was dropped.
The sentencing agreement calls for the four-year sentence to be served under supervised probation with condition that Varney and Okon, jointly and/or individually, pay the victim all funds stolen.
The complaint was investigated by Sheriff’s Office Investigator Tom Howard, Adult Protection Services Investigator Donna Owenby and Upper Cumberland Development District/Area Agency on Aging and Disability Public Conservator Kym Dunham.
The indictment charges between March 1 and Nov. 30, 2018, the nearly $7,000 was stolen by the pair in whose care the victim had been placed.
Varney was given credit for 26 days served in jail.
