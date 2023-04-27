For the second time in as many weeks, a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy has been bitten by a dog while in the process of carrying out his duties, according to reports.
On April 11, Deputy Jeff Turner was bitten by a dog while attempting to serve a civil process on a resident in the 100 block of Dayton Spur Rd. Turner was treated at the scene by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services personnel and the dog was placed in quarantine.
In the latest incident, Deputy Steven Richardson on April 18 was approaching a residence in the 100 block of Gordon Lowe Rd. in the Westel area when one of two dogs sitting on a front porch broke its chain and lunged at the officer.
The dog’s owner was able to chase the dog away after the deputy suffered three bites and five lacerations to his right calf and knee. In this incident, the deputy was treated at the scene and transported to Cumberland Medical Center.
According to Deputy Daniel Grove’s report, stitches were required to close wounds suffered and the dog was placed under quarantine for 14 days. The health department was notified of both incidents.
Owners of both dogs said they had vaccination records for their animals at the veterinarian office and both were to provide proof to the health department.
