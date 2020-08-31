A domestic dispute turned violent — allegedly over nude or partially nude selfie photos — was bound over to action of the Cumberland County Grand Jury Thursday during a preliminary hearing in General Sessions Court.
Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruze, 34, Village Lane, is accused of killing of his wife, Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez, no age available, of the same Village Lane address, on Aug. 2. Her body was found in a wooded area behind the apartment complex.
Assistant District Attorney General Philip Hatch only called two witnesses — Crossville Police Ptl. Kaycee Peters and TBI Special Agent Luke Webb — and defense attorney Jeff Vires called none.
Webb testified that he was called to Crossville and viewed the victim’s body, which was located about 50 yards in a wooded area near the Village Lane address the victim and Cruze shared. He viewed cuts to the victim’s cheek and neck.
Webb told the court it was his opinion the killing had taken place elsewhere and the body taken to where it was recovered.
Webb said an autopsy was conducted in Nashville, and he learned in a preliminary report that Mendez died from a puncture wound in the chest that entered the lung.
Webb said the defendant indicated in a statement the two were at home and that an argument broke out after Mendez allegedly went upstairs and took nude or partially nude photos to be posted online. This angered Cruze and the argument became physical, leading to the death, according to testimony.
The TBI agent testified it is believed a screw driver was used in the attack and that a citizen found a screw driver in the area of Centennial Park not far from where Cruze surrendered to authorities the night of the slaying. The TBI agent estimated that location was about one-quarter of a mile from the scene.
Peters testified he was off-duty when contacted by city investigators to attempt to communicate with Cruze over the phone. Peters had served on a mission trip to Chile for two years during which time he became conversational in Spanish.
Under cross examination from Vires, Peters demonstrated how he got a Spanish language version of the Miranda rights warning over self incrimination and the right have a lawyer present during questioning.
Peters testified he read that warning over the phone and later when he traveled to the scene and talked with Cruze again. Cruze reportedly gave investigators a statement after waiving his rights.
Judge Larry Warner then ruled there existed enough evidence to send the case to the grand jury for review and set an Oct. 27 appearance in Criminal Court to learn what action was taken by the panel.
Two Spanish language interpreters were present in the courtroom. One translated the proceedings for family members and the other translated communications between Vires and his Cruze.
The issue of bail was not raised during the hearing, and Cruze remains in jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.
