Students hoping to attend an out-of-zone school this year have one more chance to apply.
Cumberland County Schools will open their reconsideration period Aug. 1, with applications accepted through Aug. 15.
“The most painful decisions were at Stone Elementary,” Director of Schools Janet Graham told the Chronicle earlier this week. “There were kids who had been there for a while.”
In January, school officials told the Cumberland County Board of Education the school was struggling to serve its almost 750 students. The school started the 2018-’19 school year with 705 students and welcomed 11 new students when classes resumed in January.
“Just a few kids can require a new classroom,” Chief Academic Officer Rebecca Wood said in January. “And Stone has nowhere to put them.”
The school must accept new students living within the established school zone. Last year, 81 students who lived outside that zone attended the school.
The school is using small classrooms designed for small group learning. English as a Second Language classes have been meeting in a teacher workroom.
The school system received 393 out-of-zone requests for the 2019-’20 school year, and 268 applications were approved.
But enrollment can change with each new school year, with families moving in or out of a school zone. Sometimes, the school system finds space is available to accommodate a few more students. The reconsideration period offers families a second chance to apply for the 2019-’20 school year.
Applications are required for each child, and applications must be turned in to Central Services, 368 Fourth St., which will record the date and time of each application’s receipt.
The school system looks at each application and the space available. Applications are evaluated using the following criteria:
•the student already attends the preferred school with good attendance and behavior, with preference given to the student who has attended the school the longest
•a new student has a sibling already approved and enrolled at the school
•the earliest date and time stamp on the application.
The application is available on the school system’s website, www.ccschools.k12tn.net. Under the parent tab at the top, select “out of zone requests,” then download and print the “out of zone request for reconsideration.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.