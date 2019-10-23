There’s no telling what you’ll discover at the Cumberland County Playhouse during the 2020 season.
“We are excited that are 2020 season is also celebrating our 55th year,” Bryce McDonald, producing director for CCP, said during the season announcement at a gala event Oct. 12. “In this coming season, we wanted to focus on the entire family.”
The season begins Jan. 18 with Tuna Does Vegas, starring Jason Ross and Patty Payne. This show follows the Greater Tuna story, which was featured in the 2019 Red, White and Tuna production. The show is rated PG and is sponsored by Kim and Grace Patton and U.S. Rep. John Rose.
The youth and volunteer corps of the Playhouse will be featured in the February production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., a musical based on the beloved film about a flying car. The show is rated G and will run Feb. 1-28. The main stage opening production is sponsored by Crossville Tile Outlet and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.
Clue, the cult classic murder mystery based on the board game and movie, takes the stage March 6-April 16. The show is rated PG and is sponsored by the Beef and Barrel Restaurant, Venture Real Estate and Cumberland County Bank, an office of the Bank of Putnam County.
The comedy The Savannah Sipping Society takes the Adventure Theatre stage March 27-May 21. Rated PG, the show is sponsored by Stonehaus Winery and Grace Givers Home Care.
Duckhunter Shoots Angel will return to the Playhouse stage April 24-June 4. The show had sold-out runs in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Beltone and Pro Mortgage sponsor the show, which is rated PG.
The summer youth production by the T3 students will feature music from the 1980s in “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” Keith and Carol Pontius sponsor the show, which is rated G. The Swallows Agency provides sponsorship for the Playhouse education programs.
Always…Patsy Cline starring Kellye Cash and Patty Payne returns to the Playhouse May 29-Aug. 6. The show is rated PG and is sponsored by Comfort Suites, Hampton Inn and Club Wyndham.
The Tony Award-winning Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella opens the summer season on the Playhouse main stage June 12-Aug. 16. Plateau Pediatrics is the show sponsor. Cinderella is rated G.
The Disney musical Newsies will show July 17-Sept. 3. Rated G, Newsies is sponsored by Fairfield Glade Resort, Pour House Bistro and Gernt Insurance.
The comedy Elvis has Left the Building will be performed Aug. 14-Oct. 1, rated PG and sponsored by Tracey Barnes, Realtor.
Little House on the Prairie will make its Playhouse debut Sept. 11-Oct. 29, rated G, sponsored by Uplands Village.
Alabama Story will take the stage Oct. 9-Nov. 12. The play is based on true events in segregated Alabama in 1959. It’s been described as “one of the best new Southern plays in 10 or 20 years.” The play is rated PG and is sponsored by Stan and Barbara Huff and Pro Mortgage.
Jason Ross takes the leading role in the holiday musical Scrooge, Nov. 6-Dec. 19. Rated G, the show is sponsored by Tim and Sue Tewalt.
Plaid Tidings brings classic music to the stage in perfect harmony Nov. 20-Dec. 22. The show is rated G and is sponsored by Bilbrey Funeral Home.
The Playhouse also hopes to expand its educational and youth opportunities in the coming year.
“We believe theatre experiences have the potential to touch hearts, open minds and change lives,” said Christy Dolinich, development director. “2019 has seen many young patrons experience live theatre for the first time, inspiring several new students to register for classes in our education program.”
The Playhouse launched a new program, Theater for Young Audiences, in 2019 with Junie B. Jones: The Musical. The program features productions tailored to young audiences, with affordable ticket prices.
In 2020, this program will expand to three performances, all sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway, MD:
•Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, May 6-20
•How I Became A Pirate, July 8-Aug. 8
•’Twas the Night Before Christmas, Dec. 2-16
“We are very proud of this project and saw a lot of hope in it,” McDonald said.
The Playhouse is also launching the CCP Gives Back program.
“As we celebrate our past, we look forward to our future with a focus on engagement for 2020,” Dolinich said. “We hope to create excitement as we become more connected with the community and our neighbors, reaching out using our talents and resources to meet needs.”
The new Student Theatre Enrichment Program will provide scholarships for the CCP education program, which includes professional instruction in dance, musical theater and acting.
STEP also allows students to attend school matinees of productions.
“In a community where a qualified workforce is the primary focus, the arts instill discipline and creative thinking at a young age, which are important skills needed to be successful in any industry,” said Dolinich.
The theater is also partnering with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center to bring the Disney Musical in Schools program to a local elementary school.
Playhouse education director Weslie Webster explained the 17-week program allows schools to stage 30-minute Disney Kids musicals. The performances are adapted from Disney favorites like Aladdin, Frozen, The Jungle Book, 101 Dalmations and The Lion King. The capstone project includes performing one number from their show at the Student Share Celebration at TPAC in Nashville.
The Playhouse received a $25,000 grant to fund two years of the program. The first participating school will be announced soon.
“This has the opportunity to change school culture,” Webster said. Other schools that have taken part in the program have seen improvements in attendance and discipline, she said. “They have so much to offer our kids. I’m so proud to bring it to them.”
There are 23 cities across the country that participate in the Disney Musicals in Schools program. Last year, 1,300 students in Davidson and Bedford counties participated in the program through TPAC. Cumberland County and Coffee County are the first participants in the rural expansion of the program.
“It’s just the beginning,” Webster said, adding she hopes all Cumberland County elementary schools eventually take part in the program and that it can expand to the surrounding counties, as well.
McDonald noted the Tennessee Arts Commission considers the Playhouse a Major Cultural Institution, one of 26 in the state and the only one in a rural community.
“This program and the STEP program could literally change the life of the children in these rural communities,” McDonald said. He grew up in nearby Overton County and became involved in the Playhouse as a youth.
“If it hadn’t been for this place, I don’t know what would have happened to me,” he said. “And there are tons of these stories.
“We are going to change the world.”
Sponsors are vital to the Playhouse’s mission. Dolinich explained donations and support from the community help to keep ticket prices low, support all theater operation, salaries for the artists/teachers, and student scholarships.
Contact the Playhouse at www.ccplayhouse.com or call 931-484-5000 to purchase season tickets, inquire about sponsorship opportunities or make a tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit organization.
The 2019 season is continuing at the Playhouse. Young Frankenstein continues through Oct. 24 on the main stage. Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville opened last week and continues through Nov. 7. The Christmas musical Elf plays Nov. 1-Dec. 21 and the Winter Wonderettes will be in production from Nov. 15-Dec. 22. There will also be special musical entertainment with the Sons of Mystro Nov. 7, Christmas with the Celts Dec. 5 and Anthem Lights Dec. 19.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.ccplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 931-484-5000.
