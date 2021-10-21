Cumberland County hosted the first Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival Oct. 16, drawing visitors from across the country. Mark Baldwin, organizer, said the event was a huge success, with between 8,000-10,000 attendees.
Baldwin said the festival had been in the works for two years, and he looks forward to the next event.
“We’re excited to have a new festival in town, and we cannot wait to see what the next year will bring,” Baldwin said during the Cumberland County Commission meeting Monday night, where he represents the 7th District.
He thanked Cumberland County and the city of Crossville, and the wider community, for their support of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.