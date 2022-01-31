The Cumberland County Board of Education is seeking its next director of schools following the announcement Director of Schools Ina Maxwell will retire June 30.
Though the board plans to meet again in the coming weeks to discuss its search process, Stace Karge, 9th District representative, during Thursday’s regular monthly meeting moved to open up the resume and application process for Maxwell’s successor as soon as possible. The motion was supported by Tony Brock, 5th District representative.
Board member Rebecca Hamby, District 7, suggested a special meeting to discuss the candidate search.
“I feel we can have an opportunity to discuss all of it before we put it out there,” Hamby said.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said they could hold a special meeting to discuss the matter and suggested the first or second week of February.
“I don’t want to wait until [late] February,” Inman said.
Karge said, “My thought is, let’s get the resumes. Let’s get them coming in. I know last time we said we were going to give preference to local, and I think that would be something we can hash out in that meeting.”
Inman said during the director search in 2020, the board advertised the position but elected to interview local candidates first.
“If we didn’t find anybody in the local candidates that we were satisfied with, or that we could come to an agreement on, I should say, then we would go to people from outside the county,” Inman said. “We can do that again, if that’s what the board decides to do.”
The board unanimously approved the motion.
The job listing was posted on the school system website Friday. Qualifications include a master’s degree in education with a preference for a doctorate, an active Tennessee professional educator’s license, a minimum of three years’ experience in school administration, and passing a TBI background check, fingerprinting and drug screen.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, university transcripts, three reference contacts and copy of active Tennessee Professional and Administrative License to Board Attorney Earl Patton at epatton@pattonhyderlaw.com.
Inman said the board can have a special-called meeting in early February. That meeting has not yet been scheduled. Three members of the board were not present for the discussion: Robbie Safdie, 2nd District; Anita Hale, 4th District; and Teresa Boston, 8th District.
“Right now, we’re just getting the ball rolling,” Inman said. “We can discuss it and figure out whether we want to do it like we did it before or want to just open it up for everybody.”
Maxwell announced her retirement Jan. 21. She has served as director since July 1, 2020, and was granted a three-year contract that extended to June 30, 2023.
Maxwell told the board she has been honored to be part of the district for 33 years and, as director of schools, led it through a global pandemic requiring the safeguarding of health while maintaining academic excellence.
Karge said that Maxwell, during her interview process, asked what they were looking for in a candidate. Karge responded that she was looking for someone who is kind. Maxwell turned out to be the right kind of director of schools.
“Thanks for your leadership and kindness,” Karge said. “I’m so pleased to say we hired the right person.”
Inman added the last two years have been extremely difficult for school districts across the nation.
“Dr. Maxwell has led us with grace and done an awesome job,” Inman said.
In other business, the board granted tenure to 18 teachers during the meeting.
The board unanimously approved tenure for Donna Benson, Lindsey Oliver and Cederick Hall, Crab Orchard Elementary; Dreama Webb and Amanda Baldwin, Homestead Elementary; Baylee Sears and Stephanie Brown, Martin Elementary; Kristen Harrison, Pine View Elementary; Taylor Blyly, Kristen Burgher, Allysa Atkinson and Brandi Roysden, Pleasant Hill Elementary; Carrie Pennington and Lauren Peterson, Cumberland County High School; Chris Burris, Eleni Fragopoulos and Caleen Hoyt-Phillips, Stone Memorial High School; and Patricia Overstreet, Central Office.
To be considered for tenure, teachers must have taught for five years or 45 months and have a teacher effectiveness score of 4 or 5 for the final two years of their probationary period. Scores range from 1 to 5.
Teachers must maintain an effectiveness score of at least 3, or they may be returned to probationary status and lose their tenure protections.
