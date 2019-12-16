An ambulance call Sunday to an I-40 rest area failed to produce an unresponsive woman, but responding law enforcement did recover two bags of a substance they believed to be methamphetamine.
The incident occurred Sunday around noon at the 327 mile marker rest area on the interstate, according to Deputy Bobby Moore’s report.
Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services and Cumberland County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a report of a woman lying in the seat of a vehicle in need of urgent medical care.
Officers arriving at the rest area found a vehicle fitting the description of the car, but the woman was missing. An Elizabethton woman told law enforcement she was traveling with a friend whom she could not wake. When the woman did awaken, she refused to let her friend call an ambulance, and then left.
A purse left behind was searched and in addition to the two clear bags of a white powdery substance, police found a Tennessee identification card.
The drugs were seized and destroyed. The woman was not located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.