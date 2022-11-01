he exhibition, “Steel and Stone” by sculpture artist and craftsman Rick Smith will be on display at Tennessee Tech University’s Appalachian Center for Craft through Sept. 7.
“My work has always straddled the divide between craft and sculpture. I think this is because craft offers the best of fine workmanship,” Smith said. “Where these two approaches meet allows for the unexpected.”
Smith began exploring blacksmithing when he was 13 in his family's garage. By 1992 he had completed his Master of Fine Arts degree and soon was selected for the Penland School of Craft residency.
He went on to work as an independent artist for 18 years, earning recognition in American Craft magazine and other publications. In 1998, Smith was hired at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Smith is known for his research in laminated and forge-welded steel, patterned surface treatments and large scale repoussé in both functional and sculptural applications.
“Like the merging of sculpture and craft, the combination of materials can allude to something that is more wonderful than each material alone,” Smith said. “It conveys an understanding with the viewer that one approach alone might not.”
Smith said it is through the venting and seeping of water down through the earth that minerals like metallic iron and metal oxide, or rust, are deposited throughout layers of stone, creating beautiful staining, patterns, divides and strata.
“This process leaves changing beauty in its way and gives the impression that this change is permanent,” Smith said. “However, it is actually a slow transition that is always in the process of evolution.”
In 2005, he was awarded an endowment that would aid in his research and also help to ensure the future of formal instruction in blacksmithing as an art form at SIUC. Smith has taught workshops at craft schools, institutions and universities all over the world.
“Stone and steel require gentle coercion at times and big force at others, but always a kind of manipulation so these hard materials eventually come to adapt to one another,” Smith said.
The process is specific, yet imprecise and there is a gravity to this change. The change can be heavy and divisive or yielding and restorative. The process of adaptation is hopeful and ever in the process of refinement, according to Smith.
“This transition can be a metaphor for people and relationships, politics, time and even life itself,” Smith said. “Steel and Stone” is an exploration of these ideas.”
Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The ACC is located at 1560 Craft Center Dr., Smithville, TN.
