Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act — TISA — to replace the nearly 30-year-old Basic Education Act funding formula beginning in the 2024 fiscal year.
It’s a plan nearly 20 years in the making, Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said during a preview of the plan Wednesday with members of the media.
“We’ve been talking about this since 2004,” Schwinn said, referring to the annual BEP review task force. “There are incredible similarities with what the state has been talking about.”
Lee announced a review of the BEP funding formula last fall, appointing members to 18 subcommittees. They held town hall meetings and solicited comments from across the state.
Schwinn said the formula focused on getting students to read proficiently by third grade, to prepare high school students for postsecondary education opportunities or to enter the workforce, and to provide all students the resources they need for success.
State and local funding would come to $9 billion in 2024.
Schwinn said, “Districts would receive more funding on TISA than they would the BEP.”
That assumes student enrollment remains stable, she said.
“What we have seen — apples to apples — 200 students in one district or 2,000 students in one district … districts do better under the TISA,” she said.
Local funding requirements would not increase until fiscal year 2027, and then the increase would be similar to what school districts see under the BEP each year.
Under the BEP, simply adding $1 billion in additional funding would increase local funding requirements in about 25% of the state’s school districts.
Local funding bodies must maintain their funding of school districts, however.
The formula sets a base funding amount per student, $6,860. The state has set funding for base education at $6.6 billion.
“That is one of the higher bases when you look at similar states, and certainly one of the higher bases when you look at the Southeast,” Schwinn said. “We wanted that base to be higher because there were very specific needs that were requested by the subcommittees.”
That covers everything currently covered by the BEP, Schwinn said, with some additional funding to support teacher pay, increase the ratio of school nurses and school counselors, and to bring programs currently funded through grants into the standard formula, like safety or coordinated school health.
Once the base amount is set based on the school systems’ average daily enrollment, then weights are added for students depending on the following categories:
•charter school students — 4% of the base
•economically disadvantaged students — 25% of the base
•concentration of poverty — 5% of the base
•unique learning needs — 15% to 150% of the base, depending on learning needs. Students could have multiple unique learning needs
•small school districts — 5% of the base, districts with 1,000 or fewer students
•sparse school districts — 5% of the base, defined as 25 students per square mile
The weighted amounts can “stack,” adding to the amount funding for students who meet multiple categories. The plan budgets $1.8 billion for weights.
The state would pay for 70% of base and weighted funding with local schools funding 30% of the cost.
The plan also includes some direct funding and outcomes funding, paid fully by the state.
Direct funding would provide $500 for every K-3 student to support literacy instruction or tutoring for fourth-grade students needing remediation and an average of $5,000 for students enrolled in Career and Technical Education.
The funding would also provide $185 per student to take the ACT or other post-secondary assessment, including an initial and second test.
“With the BEP, it’s one-size-fits-all,” Schwinn said. The proposed formula establishes three tiers of CTE programs, with priority for high-demand, high-wage or high-value credentials and pathways. Those distinctions are determined at the state, regional and local workforce level. Amounts also increase as students move through a CTE program by grade.
“This ensures we are focusing on those areas that will have jobs available for students after they graduate,” Schwinn said.
Outcomes would provide additional funding for school systems that meet specific goals, with $100 million projected. The outcomes include the number of students who are proficient in reading at third grade and for ACT test performance or earning a CTE tier II or III credential.
The funding formula “fits on half a page,” Schwinn said. “It walks you through the entire formula. It’s not 46 components. It’s not a 30-35 page guide.”
There would also be stipends for school systems that experience growth of 2% over the prior year, and infrastructure stipends for school systems with three consecutive years of at least 2% growth. That’s not included in the formula, but is part of the funding proposal.
For teacher pay, Schwinn said Lee is proposing an additional $125 million for teachers in the upcoming fiscal year.
The TISA bill would require increases in teacher pay be paid as salary, not applied to benefits, and must go to existing teachers. Salary increases would also impact the state’s minimum salary, currently $38,000. When considering historical teacher salary increases, Schwinn said the state was on track to increase the minimum teacher salary to $45,000 by 2026.
The bill ties budgeting to academic goals, requires public posting of funding and spending at the school and district level, and the state will report each year on academic achievement, school and district accountability, TISA review requests and the Tennessee Comptroller TISA review.
With the bill now released, it will go through seven committees in the Tennessee General Assembly. It must be approved by the House and Senate and signed by the governor before it can become law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.