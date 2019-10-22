Work on the roof at Cumberland County High School is wrapping up, bringing to a close another project from the 2018-’19 school budget.
The $672,500 project had been part of the 2018-’19 school budget, but it was moved to the 2019-’20 budget year after the first round of bids came in far higher than budgeted. The school system had budgeted $650,000 for the project initially and the first set of bids came in at $916,300.
A change in the project scope brought the price down. New technology allowed contractor Turner Roofing of Crossville to place a new roof on top of the old foam roof, instead of requiring the old material be removed.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officers for the school system, said the school system spent $1.15 million on maintenance and repair projects last year, about 63.65% of the budget.
“That left $660,674.55,” she told the Chronicle. “That was the CCHS roof money. When we had to rebid the roof, we made the call to roll that money forward to 2019-’20.”
The last of the summer projects have been completed, with paving and flooring done before school resumed in August.
From July 1 through mid-August, the maintenance department received almost 500 work orders, with projects ranging from changing lightbulbs to getting new spaces ready for students at the start of the year. Most work orders had been completed by the end of August.
At Homestead Elementary, new gas HVAC units have been installed to serve the cottage classroom facilities. This project required running gas lines to serve the cottages and replacing outdated HVAC units. Funds from a safety grant paid for new doors for the cottages and a vestibule at the main school entrance.
In addition to the new roof project, CCHS has had interior and exterior painting completed, new tile installed in the choir room, and the terrazzo floors have been polished. A corner of the property near Fourth St. and Miller Ave. had underbrush cleaned up last spring. That project is now complete with drainage lines in place and the depression filled. HVAC units that had been located in a freezer room on the school breezeway have been moved to the roof and the room remodeled.
While Crab Orchard Elementary has been the site of a new construction project, the maintenance department also helped spiff up the 2001 portion of the building with new paint that matches the color scheme of the new facility.
The playground at Pleasant Hill was reconfigured to correct drainage issues.
LED lighting has been installed in the cafeterias at Martin Elementary and South Cumberland Elementary. South also had new carpet installed in the music room. At Martin, drainage work was completed on the football field.
Stone Elementary has a newly paved parking lot and the hallways were painted during the summer break.
A sidewalk at Stone Memorial High School was repaired.
North Cumberland has new carpet in its library and music room while Brown Elementary has new tile in the main hallways. The hallways also had a fresh coat of paint this summer. The Phoenix School also has new tile and flooring in two of the portable classrooms.
The 2019-’20 school budget includes a renovation project at Martin Elementary as well as maintenance items that will enhance that work.
