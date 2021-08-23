Cumberland County schools teachers and administrators are digging into data released from last year’s TN Ready student assessments.
“Considering we were in and continue to be in a pandemic, our students fared well compared to state averages,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said. “Are there gaps? Yes. In most grade levels, we outperformed the state average in reading and math.”
Schools have received limited data related to student learning at this time, Maxwell said, and more will soon be released.
Maxwell said, “When people reflect on these scores, I want them to remember that we were in the middle of a pandemic. Our students, our families, our faculty and staff and our community persevered through some of the most difficult learning challenges that we’ve ever faced.”
In addition to a school year interrupted by illness or quarantine or occasional virtual learning for all students, Maxwell said the school communities were also dealing with illness in their families, economic struggles, and other situations caused by the pandemic.
“Our teachers went above beyond to help them, but there were so many other things that took place — the meals delivered and prepared by our school nutrition department, the encouragement our bus drivers gave students in the morning, the custodians taking on extra tasks to ensure the buildings were cleaned and sanitized,” Maxwell said. “Everyone contributed above and beyond.”
To help students make up learning losses, the school system has hired Darci Bernabei, a long-time local educator, to serve as the district’s learning loss coordinator. She will work with a team of interventionists placed in the school system. Hiring is ongoing for several positions.
Interventionists were identified as a need in the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II, or ESSER 2.0, to provide “more hands on deck” to give students more teacher-student interaction.
“We have placed several interventionists,” Maxwell said. “Several are retired teachers who have very willingly said they would be glad to help out. That’s a great advantage to have people with experience. The kids receive the benefit of that.”
The goal is to help students master skills and make up losses to close achievement gaps.
Maxwell said, “We want to personalize the program to the needs of the students.”
Part of that will be participation in the TN ALL Corps, a tutoring initiative the state is encouraging districts to take part in.
“One teacher to three students is the recommended ratio,” Bernabei said. “That’s the smaller than any program I’ve been involved with.”
Students will get 30-45 minutes of small-group instruction two to three times a week. Maxwell said schools are looking at how that will be scheduled. It’s possible tutoring will take place after school and perhaps be integrated in the 21st Century learning programs, though that program has different requirements than the TN ALL Corps.
“We will need tutors to facilitate this,” Maxwell added.
Training sessions are being planned by the state, though guidance has not yet been provided.
Maxwell said one concern is the ongoing stress on school staff.
“Everyone is so tired. All the stressors they were under last year … and we’re still in the midst of it,” she said. “That makes it challenging.”
The state released county-level data for reading and language arts in grade 3 and math in grade 7. More comprehensive data will be reviewed at the Sept. 23 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Schools across the state saw lower scores in 2021 compared to 2019, the last time the tests were administered before the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and led to the cancellation of 2020 tests.
Statewide, fewer students scored “mastered” or “on track” in reading and math. Across all students and grades, 31% of Tennessee students met the academic benchmarks. Only three in ten students met grade level expectations in English/language arts, with a five-point drop in overall proficiency. One in four students met expectations in math, with 44% of students scoring below expectations compared to 31% in 2019.
Economically disadvantaged, English learners, students of color and urban/suburban students were most negatively impacted, the state said. School systems with in-person learning had the highest levels of achievement last year. For example, schools that were primarily remote last year had 43% of elementary students below expectations compared to 19% of in-person schools.
Cumberland County reported 98% participation in testing this past spring.
In third-grade reading, 30.5% of students were proficient compared to 32% statewide. In seventh grade math, 25% of students were proficient, which was higher than the state’s 22.9% proficiency rate.
“I know that our educators are working tirelessly to ensure that our kids get the best education possible,” Maxwell said. “They put in countless hours beyond the school day. It’s everyone that works for our school system — they’re all cheering for our students. That’s one of the strongest attributes of our schools and our community.”
The state uses the tests to measure student performance. The data also goes toward school accountability reporting, final student grades, and teacher performance evaluations. However, the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation in February 2021 to hold students, teachers and school districts harmless with the 2021 tests.
Tests were administered in March and April.
The school system hosted multiple summer learning programs in June. All students took part in pre- and post-assessments to help identify specific skills they needed support with and to measure skills gained during the four weeks of the programs. That data is not yet available, Maxwell said.
Moving forward, staffing is presenting a challenge. Schools have seen higher enrollment than last year. Several teaching positions remain posted on the school system website, ccschools.k12tn.net.
Around 20 teaching positions were posted on Friday.
Other positions are also available, including bus drivers, custodians, food service, and other support positions, including substitute teachers.
Maxwell noted the school system pays health insurance premiums for employee health plans for all full-time employees.
