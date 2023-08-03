Fifty-five new teachers will start the school year with Cumberland County students this week.
“Some are new teachers. Some are veteran teachers but new to Cumberland County,” said Cumberland County Director of Schools William Stepp during the July 27 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
He spoke at a new teacher orientation held earlier that day.
“We have several veterans who have moved in from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee — all over the place,” Stepp said.
The school system kicked the new school year earlier this week with countywide convocation Tuesday. Students made their first visit to schools Thursday for the two-hour first day of school. Classes start in earnest on Monday.
The school system is advertising for positions within the school system.
The school system also has openings for physical education teachers, high school science and math teachers, elementary school counselors, several elementary and middle school teachers. The system also needs teaching assistants for classrooms, special education and Tennessee All Corps; bus drivers; and custodians.
“We have some holes in high schools where we’re having to adjust master schedules to cover those,” Stepp said. “They’re just not out there.”
Openings continue for a financial controller, posted in October 2022, and director of human resources, posted in March.
Some positions cannot be hired until the county’s budget, which includes the school system budget, is approved. These include a computer science and Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math coordinator, new teachers to address caseloads in special education, a safe school counselor and a social worker.
The county is scheduled to consider the proposed budget Aug. 14.
In other business, the board approved the following:
• Moving forward with construction of a canopy at the gas pumps at the county bus garage, splitting the cost with the county, which also uses the gas pumps
• Appointment of Rebecca Farley, chief academic officer, as the district testing coordinator
• Appointment of school staff to serve on the disciplinary hearing authority for the 2023-’24 school year
• New contract with Uplands Retirement Village for wastewater treatment services at Pleasant Hill Elementary with new rate, estimated to cost $1,647.75 per month, through Aug. 31, 2027
• Various policy changes on first and final reading
• Removed duplicate policies for advanced college placement and student records: use of records
• Approved $117,518.41 budget amendment in the ESSER 3.0 federal budget, moving funds from architects to building construction
• Approved budget amendment to allocate increased funding for the federal Career and Technical Education Perkins Basic Grant for $153,400.89
• Approved budget amendment to allocate $200,000 in additional funding for the federal CTE Perkins Reserve grant
• Overnight field trip to Dale Hollow Lake for Cumberland County High School FFA for a retreat Aug. 4-6.
• Overnight field trips for the CCHS HOSA chapter Sept. 8-10 to attend HOSA Leadership Camp in Antioch, TN, and Sept. 22-26 for HOSA National Leadership Academy in Washington, DC
• Contract with Jostens for yearbook services at Stone Memorial High School
• Contract with Five Star Food Service for vending machines at Stone Memorial High School
• Contract with SimplePix for yearbook and photo services at Pleasant Hill Elementary
• School-wide fundraiser at Stone Elementary selling chocolate to purchase supplies, furniture and signage
• School-wide fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Elementary for school photos and yearbooks
• Disposal of surplus equipment at Phoenix School, Stone Memorial High School, Food Service, Career and Technical Education and General Education
