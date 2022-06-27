Since April 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture has provided waivers for children to eat meals at school with no cost to them, no application showing proof of familial income needed.
However, the USDA is no longer able to grant this waiver, and school meal service will resume as it was before the pandemic, meaning some students may have to begin paying for lunch at school again.
In addition to that, the summer meal program will be transitioning back to its pre-COVID operations. They will deliver daily to high-need areas, and will be advertising summer meal sites for kids. However, all waivers that allowed meals to be taken off site are ending, so meals must be consumed on site per federal regulations.
Nine of the 12 schools in the Cumberland County Schools district qualify for Community Eligibility Provision, allowing these schools to continue serving breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
The three schools that do not qualify for CEP are South Cumberland Elementary, Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School. However, all schools in the county are eligible for Universal Free Breakfast.
At CCHS and SMHS, lunch will be $2.70 for fully pay, 40 cents for reduced pay, and free for all who turn in a benefit application and qualify under the income guidelines. There are not to be price increases for lunch at any of the schools for this year.
Those wishing to apply for free lunch benefits at CCHS, South and SMHS only need turn in an application that will be sent home on Aug. 3. However, those who want to apply earlier can do so online, starting July 10. Applying online would allow for faster processing and keeps meal charges from occurring by being completed before school resumes.
The online application can be accessed through Titan School Solutions, at family.titank12.com
If one fills out the applications online, they can draw an ‘X’ on the application that is sent home and then return it to the school, to ensure that every household gets an application and the schools know it was not lost in transit.
Qualifying households may also use their household income applications for other funding sources, including:
• increased funding to support student education, technology, and Internet access
• discounts for fees associated with the college application process
• scholarship opportunities and discounted fees for SAT, ACT and AP testing
Students must be enrolled in a school to receive school meals, and students attending virtual academies are also not eligible to participate in any federal school meal programs. Meals will only be provided and served when school is in session.
Parents with any questions or concerns can contact their school cafeteria manager, Alice Treadway through the email treadwaya@ccschools.k12tn.net or Kathy Hamby khamby@ccschools.k12tn.net.
Both can also be contacted through the phone number 931-484-6722.
