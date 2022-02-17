Members of the Cumberland County Board of Education think a little boost in pay might draw some retired educators to take on substitute teaching in the schools.
Right now, teachers who retired from Cumberland County Schools are paid $100 a day for substitute teaching. Retired teachers from other counties or states are paid at the certified substitute rate of $70 a day. Non-certified substitutes earn $60 a day.
“I’ve talked to retired teachers who have come in here from other states and other counties. They would like to sub, but they’re not going to do it for $70 a day,” said Jim Inman, 1st District representative, during the Feb. 9 policy committee meeting.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said the policy did not address paying teachers who retired from Cumberland County schools a different rate.
“That seems to be a procedure being followed by payroll or HR,” he said. “There’s nothing forbidding this office from doing that.”
The Substitute Teachers policy allowed retired teachers without an active teaching license are to be paid the same as retired substitute teachers with an active teaching license. The policy had noted that provision only applied to teachers who retired between July 1, 2011, through July 1, 2016.
“I don’t know why that’s there to begin with,” said Brock.
Inman said many retired teachers do not maintain their teaching license once they leave the classroom.
“They know how to teach,” Inman said. He said removing the provision that retired teachers did not need an active teaching license might lead to them being paid at the non-certified substitute rate.
The panel approved a change to remove the date range in the policy but retain the portion ensuring retired teachers are paid the same as retired teachers with an active teaching license.
Stephanie Barnes, chief academic officer, said central office staff would look at how much it would cost to pay all retired teachers the higher rate. The higher rate only applies when a person is substituting for a teacher and not for teaching assistants, she noted.
Human Resources Supervisor Kim Bray said there are about 200 substitutes on the rolls this year. However, many substitutes only want to work at specific schools, usually where their children or grandchildren attend.
“I need people who are mobile and willing to go anywhere,” she said.
New substitute orientation sessions are held each month. She said between 30 and 40 people are invited each time, but typically only 10 show up, and maybe half of those complete the training.
Substitutes must complete a background check, fingerprinting and drug screen. They must have a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent.
The school system is launching a new online substitute scheduling system, called ReadySub, that she hopes will make the process easier for substitutes and teachers.
“They won’t get called multiple times,” she said.
In other business, Brock said changes to other policies under discussion were “minor changes with big results.”
The Emergency, Bereavement and Legal Leave policy was amended to remove “certified” employee, extending the policy to all school system employees.
Employees may request emergency leave during the workday for sudden, unexpected occurrences “demanding immediate attention.”
Bereavement leave grants up to three days of paid leave in the event of a death in the employee’s immediate family.
Employees called to serve jury duty would receive their regular pay, but must turn over jury duty pay to the county finance office.
Employees appearing in court as a plaintiff, defendant, witness or on behalf of family or friends may use personal leave or leave without pay.
The Personal and Professional Leave policy was amended to ensure that employees who are elected or appointed by a mayor, city council or county commission to serve on a board of commission are granted leave. The leave is to allow attending workshops or other meetings during daytime hours.
“It may have been a misunderstanding of the intent of the policy in the past,” said Brock.
King noted that all leave must be approved by a principal or supervisor. A portion of the policy that states approval is required did not make it clear that leave may be denied in some circumstances.
“I think it’s guidance to the principal to say, ‘Look at what you’re approving in these circumstances,’” King said.
The policy mentions requests that fall on a day:
•when more than 10% of teachers in a given school request leave
•during established examination periods
•the day immediately before or after a holiday or vacation period
•during professional development or in-service training
•during parent-teacher conferences
When she served as a principal, Barnes said she had to consider staffing when approving professional or personal leave.
“Personal leave is really when we would look at this piece of it,” she said.
The policy was amended to note principals would consider those points when considering leave requests.
Policy changes require two successful votes by the full board. The next board of education meeting is set for Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.
