Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.