School employees may be able to work from home if they need to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19.
“We would not require anyone to telework during quarantine or isolation, but that option is there,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell told the board during its Jan. 28 meeting.
The procedures accompany a policy approved by the board earlier in January extending federal pandemic leave through the remainder of the school year. Though the federal program ended Dec. 31, 2020, Maxwell told the board at the time that there were employees who needed the two weeks of leave due to exposure.
The policy allows employees to take up to 10 days or 80 hours off if they need to quarantine or isolate due to the pandemic without requiring they use their sick leave.
Julia Timson, Cumberland County Education Association representative, asked if there were provisions for teachers to provide teach from home with a substitute in the classroom. At the time, administrators were unsure if that was allowable.
Under the procedures, employees would be allowed to work from home without using COVID leave or other sick or personal time. Their direct supervisor must agree that their work can be done from home and employees must provide adequate and secure internet connections. The school system will not provide reimbursement for internet access.
Telework will only be available during the COVID-19 pandemic for individuals with documentation they have been told to quarantine and the length of the quarantine period. It cannot be used for fear of contracting the virus or long-term leave.
Procedures have also been developed to allow employees to request an extension of COVID-19 leave if they have exhausted the two weeks or 80 hours allotted. The board will review those requests and, if granted, sick days or leave without pay will be restored.
The board also approved the following policy changes on first reading:
•Charter School Applications, policy 1.901
•Textbook Selection, Distribution and Care, policy 4.401
•Interrogations and Searches, policy 6.303
•Physical Examinations and Immunizations, policy 6.303
•Medicines, policy 6.405
•Special Education Students, policy 6.500
The following policies were approved on second and final reading:
•Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, policy 6.404
•Alternative School Programs, policy 6.319
•Migrant Students, policy 6.504
•Homeless Students, policy 6.503
•Student Health Services, policy 6.400
Policies can be reviewed on the school system website, ccschools.k12tn.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.