While schools across the state saw decreases in academic achievement this past school year, data shows Cumberland County students saw gains in learning measured by state tests.
“We did drop some. That is to be expected when we didn’t have them in school from March until August,” said Stephanie Barnes, chief academic officer.
But growth offered some good news for the school system.
“In every single area, Cumberland County grew last year. The students did grow. There was learning going on, even in a pandemic,” Barnes said.
Cumberland County scored a 5 for schoolwide growth, measured on a 1-5 scale. That’s up from a score of 3 in the 2018-’19 school year.
The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, TVAAS, measures student growth from one year to the next, regardless of the student’s level of proficiency. A score of 3 represents expected growth during a school year.
The county also recorded growth scores of 5 for schoolwide literacy, school-wide numeracy and school-wide literacy and numeracy.
It was growth scores that qualified two county schools as Reward Schools: Pine View Elementary and South Cumberland Elementary. Pine View’s growth scores were 5 for composite, 4 for literacy, 5 for numeracy and 5 for literacy and numeracy. South Cumberland scored 5 in growth for composite, literacy, numeracy and literacy and numeracy.
At the high school level, Cumberland County High School had growth scores of 3 for composite, 2 for literacy, 5 for numeracy and 3 for literacy and numeracy. Stone Memorial High School reported a composite growth score of 4, 2 for literacy, 5 for numeracy and 4 for literacy and numeracy. The Phoenix School, which serves students at-risk of not graduating high school on time, earned a growth score of 3 for composite, up from 1 in 2018-’19, growth of 3 for numeracy and 3 for literacy and numeracy. They did not have enough students to report a growth score for literacy.
“Between our teachers and our students — and what we’ve been through since March 2020 — they definitely need a round of applause, and the parents, too,” Barnes said.
Testing during a pandemic did present challenges. All tests were given on paper. Remote learners tested when returning from quarantine. Virtual learners scheduled times to come to the school for testing, either separately or with their class.
There were no state tests administered in the 2019-’20 school year, when schools dismissed in March due to the pandemic.
In achievement, all schools saw declines in students scoring on-track or mastered in English-language arts and math. District-wide achievement scores for elementary English-language arts dropped from 35.6% of students on-track or mastered in 2018-’19 to 29.6% in 2020-’21. Math scores for elementary students fell from 40.8% on-track or mastered to 31.1% in 2020-’21.
“Achievement is a single snapshot in time,” Barnes explained.
At the high school level, scores declined on English and math End-of-Course tests:
•English 9: 35.9% on-track or mastered in 2018-’19 and 29.5% on-track or mastered in 2020-’21
•English 10: 48% on-track or mastered in 2018-’19 and 42.5% on-track or mastered in 2020-’21
•Algebra I: 28.4% on-track or mastered in 2018-’19 and 23.2% on-track or mastered in 2020-’21
•Algebra II: 30.8% on-track or mastered in 2018-’19 and 20.2% on-track or mastered in 2020-’21
•Geometry: 38.4% on-track or mastered in 2018-’19 and 13.4% on-track or mastered in 2020-’21
“Math was one of the lower areas everywhere I looked,” Barnes said. For geometry, she added, “You can tell we need to be in school. Our students need us teaching in front of them every day and working with them. They need that.”
High school history scores were up across all schools this year, with 29.2% of high school students on-track or mastered in 2018-’19 compared to 46.4% in 2020-’21.
Science tests were new this year and are not compared to earlier tests. See the full presentation of the data, with school-level data, on the Chronicle website.
Learning loss coordinator Darci Bernabei has been working with schools to use the data to identify students in need of additional academic support, Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said.
Cumberland County is also one of 79 districts in the state that will take part in the new TN ALL Corps tutoring program. Tutors will lead small-group tutoring sessions of 1-3 students for 30-45 minutes two to three times a week in math and literacy.
Maxwell anticipates tutors will be needed soon.
“Anyone who has some extra time on their hands, watch for advertisements,” Maxwell said. “There will be trainings.”
She added that the tutoring program will become a requirement in 2024-’25.
“We are jumping in and getting our feet wet now. There’s no time like the present to do what we need to do,” Maxwell added.
The school system is also taking part in the Tennessee Early Literacy Network, which focuses on helping students from pre-kindergarten through second grade with building strong literacy skills. The schools received an $80,000 grant that will provide two years of support for teachers and administrators
“We all know that’s key to the success of everything that we do,” Maxwell said.
The school system has also received a grant to offer 21st Century Community Learning Centers, which offer before- and after-school programs for students.
“This is a grant Cumberland County has been fortunate enough to receive for many years now,” Maxwell said. “I have seen personally the difference it has made in the lives of children.”
The school system received $348,500 in the upcoming fiscal year, with a carryover balance of $322,325. The grant budget calls for programs at every elementary school, serving 30 to 75 students.
Barnes also reviewed the summer learning programs held in June and serving 490 students, with students from all elementary schools attending programs at four host schools.The programs focused on reading, math and science, technology, engineering and math.
Pre- and post-assessments were given, though not all students completed both assessments if they had conflicts with other summer activities or vacations planned.
“It was summer. We wanted to offer them a chance to catch up, they did have a summer and we wanted them to enjoy it some,” Barnes said.
•Brown: 44% increased in reading, 27% decreased; 42% increased in math and 24% decreased
•Crab Orchard: 52% increased in reading, 40% decreased; 64% increased in math, 29% decreased
•Martin: 48% increased in reading, 31% decreased; 53% increased in math, 31% decreased
•Stone: 42% of students increased in reading, 22% decreased; 59% increased in math, 5% decreased
Barnes said there will be a summer program in 2022.
The accountability data also reviews how many students miss 10% — 18 days — or more of the school year, regardless of if those absences are excused or unexcused. Last year, 15.6% of all students missed more than 18 days of school, called chronic absenteeism.
The state also measures the percentage of high school graduates considered “Ready Graduates.” This is measured by the students scoring 21 or higher on the ACT, completing four early postsecondary class, such as dual credit courses or Advanced Placement courses, an industry certification or a combination of early postsecondary classes and industry certification or scoring a 31 or higher on the ASVAB.
Cumberland County reported 40.7% of the graduating class were considered Ready Graduates compared to 39.7 in 2019-’20 and 43.6% in 2018-’19.
The county also reported a graduation rate of 92.4% in the class of 2020. This includes students who graduate high school in four years and a summer. Data lags by about a year as schools can appeal.
The state uses all those pieces of data to provide a district determination: marginal, satisfactory, advancing or exemplary. Cumberland County was determined to be advancing, with an overall average of 2.8. This means the school district is meeting growth expectations.
