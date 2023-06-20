The community is invited to provide public comments on a proposal for Cumberland County Schools to join the Tennessee Middle Schools Athletic Association.
The athletic committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St. Approximately 30 minutes is being set aside for public comments.
The meeting will include discussion of the potential structure for sports teams, budgeting requirements and staff comments.
The proposal has not been approved by the board at this time.
If implemented, the change would affect the nine elementary schools in the county.
Dean Patton, countywide athletic director, said the move would help with scheduling athletic events and provide a broader variety of competition levels for schools.
“Every sport is under the same governance and rules. This creates seasons for each sport so that it doesn’t conflict with other school-sponsored sports,” Patton explained during an earlier meeting of the board.
Other benefits noted by Patton include having TMSAA-sanctioned referees, being able to add more programs and having catastrophic insurance coverage for all athletes.
Nearly 80 school districts in the state participate in the TMSAA.
Concerns have been raised regarding elementary basketball teams. Director of Schools William Stepp has said no basketball program will be cut, and that the schools will try to recruit more students to join the teams. Joining TMSAA would not limit teams playing against other teams in the county, either, or holding their own conference or county tournaments. But it would allow elementary teams to play outside the county, as well.
Pine View Elementary, which is the county’s smallest school, does pose a challenge. That can be alleviated by having Pine View co-op with Crab Orchard Elementary for a middle-school basketball team. The schools would share athletes and cheerleaders.
The Cumberland County Board of Education will meet Thursday for its regular monthly meeting. The agenda includes the director of schools evaluation, various policy changes, budget amendments and a proposal from Upland Design Group for a maintenance study of county school facilities.
That meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
The public is invited to attend all meetings.
