The public can weigh in on proposed calendars for the 2021-’22 school year.
A link to the calendar survey is available on the school system website, ccschools.k12tn.net.
Kim Bray, human resources supervisor, told the Chronicle, “We actually started with four options and the committee narrowed it down to two, with a few minor adjustments.”
Option 1 brings students back to school on Aug. 2 for an abbreviated first day. Breaks include a week for fall break from Oct. 11-15, Thanksgiving break from Nov. 24-26, winter break from Dec. 20-Jan. 4, and spring break from March 21-25. School dismisses for summer May 26.
In Option 3, students return to school Aug. 5 for an abbreviated day and then come back Aug. 9 for the first full day. Breaks include fall break from Oct. 13-15, Thanksgiving break Nov. 24-26, winter break Dec. 20-Jan. 4 and spring break March 28-April 1. School would dismiss May 25 for the summer.
Bray said option 2 would have included a week off for Thanksgiving, but that garnered only four votes from the committee.
The committee includes teachers, parents and principals from elementary and high schools, members of the executive staff, two members of the school board and a representative of the Cumberland County Education Association.
“It was a diverse group with a lot of really good discussion,” Bray said.
The state requires the school calendar to include 180 student instructional days. Up to three days can dismiss at 10 a.m. The calendar also includes three scheduled teacher in-service days, July 29, Sept. 24 and April 18 in calendar option 1; Aug. 3, Sept. 24 and March 14 in option 3.
Both calendars include up to 13 inclement weather days. If school is canceled in excess of that number, the board of education is responsible for determining how missed days are made up, with choices of additional school days or adding time to the school day.
The survey will gather public input before the committee presents a recommendation to the school board at its March 19 meeting.
The calendar for the 2020-’21 was approved last spring.
The link will remain available until Feb. 28. The survey uses a Google document and requires a Gmail or Google account to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.